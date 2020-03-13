New rip rap being installed
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin emergency work tomorrow, Wednesday, March 11, along MD 249 (Piney Point Road) in St. Mary’s County.
Crews will install approximately 150 linear feet of rip rap along the southbound MD 249 shoulder between Sheaffer Lane and Crowder Lane. Motorists can expect a single lane closure with a flagging operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. All work is scheduled to be complete by Sunday, March 15, weather permitting.
MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews and drivers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on the road and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to www.roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time commute conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.
Road construction set for next week
As part of the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport Master Plan, additional road construction for the relocation of Airport Road in Hollywood will start on Thursday, March 19. Road construction and flagging operations will take place between Cottonwood Parkway and the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport and motorists should expect delays. This phase of construction is expected to be complete Friday, March 20.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 73560.
County to receive bids for surplus real property
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County will receive bids for the purchase of surplus real property in the First (1st) Election District with a physical address of 49366 White House Lane, Ridge, MD 20680, Tax Account No. 01-021451, for a period of 45 days, beginning February 25, 2020 and ending April 10, 2020.
Bid forms can be requested from Brandy McKelvey at Brandy.McKelvey@stmarysmd.com and should be submitted to the St. Mary's County Attorney's Office. Bids can be hand delivered to the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650; or mailed to P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
For more information, contact the County Attorney's Office at 301-475-4200 ext. 71702.
Local authors to hold book signing
On March 25, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the authors of Whispers From the Colonial Past will be on hand to sign their newest illustrated book during the Maryland Day Celebration at St. Clement’s Island Museum.
The duo has created a memorable family-friendly volume which reflects their love of Maryland’s first settlement and capitol, St. Mary’s City. This engaging book is an illustrated stroll through Maryland’s first colony. Included in the publication are a fold out map of the Historic St. Mary’s City Living History Museum, intriguing stories about the three mysterious lead coffins, the Woodland Indian Hamlet, and an introduction to such famous historic personalities like Mistress Margaret Brent and Mathias de Sousa, plus much more.
“We are excited to add this to our full schedule of events for Maryland Day at the St. Clement’s Island Museum March 25th,” said Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for free to the public. Other activities include free water taxi rides to St. Clement’s Island (weather permitting), a mass at 11 a.m. on the island, and a special Maryland Day Ceremony commemorating the spot where it all began, which begins at 2 p.m.
“We are especially thrilled to host these two extraordinary women who help preserve and share the rich diverse stories of St. Mary’s County in 2020, which has been proclaimed by Governor Larry Hogan as ‘Year of the Woman,’” added Jayne Walsh, manager of the St. Clement’s Island Museum Store.
For more information regarding Maryland Day at St. Clement’s Island Museum, call the Museum at 301-769-2222.
Recs and parks seeking indoor soccer referees
St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is seeking part-time Adult Indoor Soccer Referees for upcoming programs. A qualified candidate should have a strong soccer playing background, knowledge of the game and rules, a willingness and openness to be trained and be a good communicator.
Games last 40 minutes and referees need to be available Tuesdays and Thursdays 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Referees will be compensated at the rate of $24.00 per game.
To apply online www.stmarysmd.com/docs/jobapplication.pdf.
For more information, call Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200 ext. 71830.
Commission accepting nominations for awards program
The Commission on People with Disabilities is accepting nominations now through June 1 for the 12th Annual Awards Program.
The function of the awards program is to promote awareness of the outstanding efforts of individuals and organizations that improve the quality of life for persons with disabilities in St. Mary’s County.
Six awards are issued annually, in July, in celebration of the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Award categories are:
Volunteer: candidate should demonstrate exceptional efforts on behalf of the disabled community through volunteering time and energy.
Notable Employer: candidate should demonstrate exceptional effort in advancing employment and or volunteer opportunities to persons with disabilities.
Care Partner Award: candidate must be a direct care provider, either paid or volunteer who advocates for and empowers individuals with disabilities.
Innovative Program: candidate should exhibit innovative plan and its execution for inclusion of persons with disabilities in an area of community life.
Vicki Brown Award (2 awards): candidate must be a person with a disability that enjoys all aspects of life, is a role model and inspiration for others and participates in advancement of barrier free access for all.
Student Award: includes a person of any age enrolled as a student in any capacity.
Adult Award: includes a person 18 years old and over
Any person, business or organization within St. Mary's County is eligible and may be submitted by any party.
In the event no candidate is nominated, an award will not be issued. Winners of an award may be resubmitted in successive years consideration of an award. The awards will be presented in July 2020.
Applications: https://www.stmarysmd.com/docs/COPDawards%20brochure.pdf
Respondents are invited to mail nominations to the Commission on People with Disabilities, c/o Jennifer Martinez, ADA Coordinator, 23115 Leonard Hall Drive, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
For more information, visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/americandisabilities/DisabilityAwardsProgram.asp
State association announces scholarship program
The Maryland Emergency Management Association is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for the 2020 Donald “Doc” Lumpkins Memorial Scholarship Program. MDEMA is offering five $1,000 scholarships for 2020. One scholarship will be awarded to a student in each of the following geographic areas:
Area I – Western Maryland (Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties)
Area II – National Capital (Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties)
Area III – Central Maryland (Annapolis, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties)
Area IV – Eastern Shore (Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties)
Area V – Southern Maryland (Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties)
MDEMA has established the scholarship program to nurture, promote and develop future emergency management professionals by furthering the education of students studying emergency management. It is the objective of MDEMA to financially assist students pursuing an associate or baccalaureate degree in emergency management or a closely related career field. Applicants must be either:
A senior attending an accredited Maryland high school who has been accepted to a two or four-year college or university, and who plans to major in emergency management or a closely related field, or; a student currently accepted to, or enrolled in a two or four-year college or university who is pursuing a degree in emergency management or a closely related field.
Applications and additional information can be obtained at www.marylandema.org or www.co.saint-marys.md.us/es/ema/. The submission deadline for applications is April 3.
Volunteers sought for solar task force
The St. Mary’s commissioners are seeking five volunteers for a solar task force. This task force will seek community input, further investigate community needs, learn about solar regulations, identify potential site locations and discuss potential strengths/challenges with solar facilities.
This five-member task force will meet monthly for six months to discuss gathered information and gauge adherence to stated objectives. At the end of six months, the task force will provide a report of findings to the county commissioners. Citizens interested in being considered should fill out an application on the website www.stmarysmd.com/boards. Applicants must include a resume and submissions must be received no later than Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Applicants for this committee must meet one aspect of the criteria: education representative, utility representative, agricultural representative or citizen at large, which has two available positions. For more information, call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71707.
State agriculture foundation accepting applications
The Maryland Agriculture Land Preservation Foundation has announced that it will accept applications for the fiscal 2021 easement cycle.
A landowner must have a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, not be in the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county, and have a minimum of 50% Class I, II or III soils to apply to sell an easement to MALPF.
All easement applications must be received by the Department of Economic Development Agriculture Division by April 30. Once applications are received, they will be ranked by St. Mary’s County Agriculture Land Preservation Advisory Board using the state mandated Land Evaluation and Site Assessment system. The top ranked applications will be submitted to the state for easement consideration.
Applications can be obtained by calling the Department of Economic Development Agriculture Division at 240-309-4021.
Heynes selected speaker for women’s banquet
The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women will feature Jeannine Heynes as the keynote speaker for the annual St. Mary’s County National Women’s History Month Banquet.
Heynes is the director of Women and Gender Resources at Johns Hopkins University. Her work focuses on the advancement of female students’ personal, academic and professional achievements, while supporting all students on matters related to gender equity and inclusion.
The 2020 Women’s History Banquet theme, “Valiant Women of the Vote,” pays tribute to those who fought for women’s voting rights in the United States. The evening will be a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution.
Heynes will speak at the banquet, scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department social hall in Lexington Park, which features presentations of the 2020 Lifetime Achievement, Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman Awards.
The event is open to the public and seat reservations are available for purchase for $30. Proceeds from the banquet go to the Jane Hale Sypher Scholarship Fund, established to support nontraditional students at the College of Southern Maryland who are single parents or displaced homemakers. For more information, contact Debra Kane at 301-475-4200, ext. 71680, or Debra.Kane@stmarysmd.com, or visit www.stmarysmd.com/boards/groups/default.aspx?board=14.
Paid election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals to serve as election judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated.
Those eligible to be an election judge must be: registered to vote in Maryland; 16 years or older; not a candidate for any public or political party office; detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language. Judges receive $200 per election plus $30 for attending the required training class.
For more information, call the elections office 301-475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
Board of appeals to discuss solar project
The St. Mary’s County Board of Appeals will hold an additional public hearing on Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown. The purpose of the meeting is for the board of appeals to hear the following case: CUAP 19-132-016 Whitetail VI Solar Project; applicant requests approval for a conditional use pursuant to Chapter 25 of the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for use type 97, a Utility, Major; the property is located at 20881 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653, as shown on Tax Map 52, Grid 14, Parcel 13, in the Rural Preservation District.
Board of appeals meetings are generally held monthly, the second Thursday of each month. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Thursday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Harry Knight, deputy director of Land Use and Growth Management, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71560, or Harry.Knight@stmarysmd.com.
Pier at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum has reopened
The pier at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park has been reopened to the public. It suffered a partial collapse during the summer due to extensive shore erosion but has been repaired thanks to emergency funding received from the St. Mary’s County commissioners and work done by the county's department of public works and transportation.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has gotten the shoreline erosion issue under control temporarily with the placing of bio logs and plantings along the beach. Additional work needs to be done for a more permanent fix. The park is open from sunrise to sunset; the museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. every day.
For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum, or at museums.stmarysmd.com.
Museums' winter hours now in effect
Museums operated by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division — St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park — have switched to winter hours of operation. Through March 24, the museums will be open daily from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s social media pages on Facebook at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum, or at Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature.
Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers.
Contact Monika Williams at 301-45-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.