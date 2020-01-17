County department to perform walkway repairs
The Department of Public Works and Transportation will be performing repairs on the walkway bridge between Breton Marketplace located on Pt. Lookout Road and the St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center located on Peabody Street in Leonardtown.
Residents are advised the bridge area will be blocked off on or about Monday, Jan. 20 to allow for underground stormwater piping repair work in immediate proximity to bridge. The repair work is expected to continue for approximately two weeks. The Breton Market Place, St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s Nursing Center operational schedules will be unaffected. Access is available via the separate walkway located 75 feet south of the bridged walkway.
For more information, contact John Deatrick, Director, St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 73510.
Government office closed for holiday
All St. Mary’s County government administrative and St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The St. Andrew's Landfill and six convenience centers will be open normal hours on Monday, Jan. 20.
The St. Mary’s Transit System and ADA bus service will operate on a normal schedule. However, the Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program will not operate on Jan. 20.
All three St. Mary’s County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed on Jan. 20. All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed and no home-delivered meals will be delivered.
The St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point museums will be open on Jan. 20 from noon to 4 p.m.
Paid election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals to serve as election judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated.
Those eligible to be an election judge must be: registered to vote in Maryland; 16 years or older; not a candidate for any public or political party office; detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language. Judges receive $200 per election plus $30 for attending the required training class.
For more information, call the elections office 301-475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
Animal control advisory board meeting rescheduled
The Jan. 8 meeting for the St. Mary's County Animal Control Advisory Board has been rescheduled. The meeting will now be held on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. in the commissioners' meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.
Management board to meet
The St. Mary's County Local Management Board will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, in Room 14 of the Potomac Building, located at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For more information, contact Kelsey Bush, Youth and Local Management Board coordinator, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71848, or Kelsey.Bush@stmarysmd.com.
Board of appeals to discuss solar project
The St. Mary’s County Board of Appeals will hold an additional public hearing on Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown. The purpose of the meeting is for the Board of Appeals to hear the following case: CUAP 19-132-016 Whitetail VI Solar Project; applicant requests approval for a conditional use pursuant to Chapter 25 of the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for use type 97, a Utility, Major; the property is located at 20881 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653, as shown on Tax Map 52, Grid 14, Parcel 13, in the Rural Preservation District.
The Board of Appeals meetings are generally held monthly, the second Thursday of each month. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Thursday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Harry Knight, deputy director of Land Use and Growth Management, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71560, or Harry.Knight@stmarysmd.com.
Pier at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum has reopened
The pier at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park has been reopened to the public. It suffered a partial collapse during the summer due to extensive shore erosion but has been repaired thanks to emergency funding received from the St. Mary’s County commissioners and work done by the county's department of public works and transportation.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has gotten the shoreline erosion issue under control temporarily with the placing of bio logs and plantings along the beach. Additional work needs to be done for a more permanent fix. The park is open from sunrise to sunset; the museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. every day.
For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum, or at museums.stmarysmd.com.
Museums' winter hours now in effect
Museums operated by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division — St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park — have switched to winter hours of operation. Through March 24, the museums will be open daily from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s social media pages on Facebook at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum, or at Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature.
Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers.
Contact Monika Williams at 301-45-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.