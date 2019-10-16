Sewer leak reported
The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission reported a sanitary sewer overflow that occurred on Oct. 11 at 16668 Point Lookout Road. The sewer leak occurred as a result of a tidal surge and flooding on St. George Island, according to the release. The total volume of the overflow is estimated to be about 1,500 gallons, and the area affected is the St. George Island Creek. Public contact of the affected portions of this water should be avoided for 10 days.
For more information, contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4321 or MetCom at 301-737-7400.
St. Mary’s sheriff’s office retirement board meeting date changed
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Retirement Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24, has been changed to Thursday, Oct. 17. The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room at the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.
The retirement plan board meetings are generally held on the fourth Thursday of the month except for November, which will be held on the third Thursday of the month. There are no meetings in May and December. For more, contact Karen Gates, Plan Coordinator at 301-475-4200, extension 71104.
Entries for Veterans Day parade still accepted
Registration is still open for those wishing to participate in the 44th Annual Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars and horses are some of the entries which will be allowed to take part in the parade.
The parade steps off at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, from Ryken High School. The line of march then proceeds along Fenwick Street to the Leonardtown Town Square. The event provides an opportunity to honor our Veterans, take part in a proud tradition and promote your group.
For more information or to request a 2019 Veterans Day Parade entry form, visit the Town of Leonardtown’s website at https://leonardtown.somd.com/veteransday/VetDayRegistration.pdf. Information regarding Parade guidelines are included with the form. Entries should be returned to Connie Pennington, Parade Organizer, at Connie.Pennington@pae.com, no later than Friday, Oct. 18.
Health and wellness fair slated for Oct. 18
The 2019 Health and Wellness Fair, sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services, will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road in California.
During this year’s health fair, screenings will include body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision and blood pressure. Massage therapist Gwynne Hill will be on site from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. offering free mini-massages. The pharmacy at PJ Bean will be supplying flu shots for those with their insurance cards.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on site to collect expired or unwanted medications, including diabetic supplies such as needles and lancets.
Attendees can register in person or online at www.stmarysmd.com/aging/healthfair.asp. Online registrants will be eligible for a special prize. Online registration closes at noon on Thursday, Oct. 17. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com or visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging/healthfair.asp.
Local Management Board to meet
The Local Management Board will meet on Friday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. in Room 14 of the Potomac Building, located at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.
For more information, contact Kelsey Bush, Youth and Local Management Board coordinator, at Kelsey.Bush@stmarysmd.com or 301-475-4200, ext. 71848.
Paid election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals to serve as election judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated.
Those eligible to be an election judge must be: registered to vote in Maryland; 16 years or older; not a candidate for any public or political party office; detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language. Judges receive $200 per election plus $30 for attending the required training class.
For more information, call the elections office 301-475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
School age care site director, lead teacher sought
The St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks is now accepting applications for a school age care site director and lead teacher (with a salary range of $12.76 to $16.39 per hour, depending on qualifications) positions in the child care division.
Positions require enthusiastic candidates who have experience working with school-aged children. Site directors manage before and after school care programs at various locations throughout the county and supervise sites of 15 to 60 children and one to four staff members. Lead teachers plan and implement activities for children in our before and after school care program. All staff must meet MSDE requirements.
Review job announcements on our website for qualifications and specific job requirements at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/recreationjobs.
For more information on job opportunities with the School Age Care programs, call 301-373-5410 or email cherie.nelson@stmarysmd.com.
Annual golf tourney to be held in October
The 24th annual Scott Verbic Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Friday, Oct. 18, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course.
This event is held in remembrance of Scott Verbic, who was a St. Mary's County Recreation Advisory Board member, volunteer coach and advocate for youth in the community. Proceeds from the event support the youth scholarship program that helps children attend summer camp, sports and other leisure programs throughout the year at a discounted rate. The event has generated over $156,007 in its 24-year history.
Space remains for team entry; registration fee is $340 and includes greens/carts fee for four golfers, breakfast, lunch, drinks on the course, and door prize entry. The event includes a best ball format with opportunities to participate in various raffles, closest to the pin, longest drive and other contests.
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is seeking community support from businesses for door prize sponsorships which can include gift certificates, item donations and more. This year’s gold sponsorship is by ADF Community Outreach.
For additional information about the tournament, contact Darrick Sesker at 301-475-4200, ext. 71803, or darrick.sesker@stmarysmd.com.
Deadlines for holiday postal service to military announced
The U.S. Postal Service has announced its holiday shipping deadlines for delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses:
• Nov. 6 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP codes) ground service.
• Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP code 093 only) priority mail and first-class mail.
• Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP codes) priority mail and first-class mail services.
• Dec. 14 — regular ground service.
• Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP code 093) priority mail express service.
• Dec. 20 — first-class mail service (including greeting cards).
• Dec. 20 — first-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces).
• Dec. 21 — priority mail service.
• Dec. 23 — priority mail express service.
The post office’s busiest time starts two weeks before Christmas. Beginning the week of Dec. 9, customer traffic is expected to increase, with the week of Dec. 16 to 22 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.
There have been some changes this year. For safety reasons, as of Oct. 1, stamped packages can no longer be dropped off — which means using individual stamps as postage — that are more than half an inch thick or weigh more than 10 ounces into blue collection boxes, building mail chutes or post office mail slots. Instead, package must be handled at a retail counter or self-service kiosk. If a restricted package is found in a collection box, mail chute or lobby mail slot it will be returned to sender.
Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines, can be found at usps.com/holidaynews.
Hurricane season underway
The 2019 hurricane season officially began June 1, and will go until Nov. 30. The hurricane research team at Colorado State University is forecasting 13 named storms for the 2019 season.
St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services reminds everyone, staying safe during hurricane season starts with a simple step: have a plan. Prepare for hurricanes by using a simple guide at Ready.gov. Plans should be worked out for all family members. For those animal lovers out there, you need a plan as well.
Plans include figuring out how to determine whether it’s safe to hunker down at home during a storm or if you will need to evacuate. If so, there is likely a specific route you should take in the event of evacuations, as many roads may be closed. If you must leave your home, you also need to determine accommodations during the storm.
Predetermining an emergency meeting place and protocol can be helpful. Sometimes local cellphone lines are overloaded during a storm, so consider texting. Another alternative is to have a central out-of-state contact who can relay messages between family members.
The following hurricane names could come into play during the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season (including the North Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico) according to the World Meteorological Organization: Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dorian, Erin, Ferdinand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van and Wendy.
To learn about being prepared for disasters and hazards, visit prepare.stmarysmd.com.
Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature.
Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers.
Contact Monika Williams at 301-45-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.