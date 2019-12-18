YMCA Exploratory Committee to meet
The YMCA Exploratory Committee will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. in the St. Mary's commissioners' meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.
For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/boards/groups/default.aspx?board=51.
STS route out of commission
The St. Mary’s County Transit System Route 8 service for Great Mills through California will be nonoperational until Jan. 6, 2020.
Food trucks for airport sought
St. Mary’s County government is interested in receiving expressions of interest from food truck vendors to establish food service at the regional airport terminal in California. Food service would include daily operations Mondays to Fridays under a schedule agreed upon by the vendor and the county. Lunch service is a requirement and breakfast and/or dinner service would be at the discretion of the vendor. It is anticipated that multiple vendors could be required to fill out the weekly schedule with one vendor per meal time or day.
Written responses should include the following information: letter on company letterhead detailing the structure of the company, qualifications and a copy of their SMCHD food permit; day(s) of the week desiring to operate at the airport; three references on past performance; and proposed menu.
Site visits to inspect the terminal building may be scheduled. One original expression of interest must be received by the St. Mary’s County airport manager by 2 p.m. on Dec. 18 via email to Allison.Swint@stmarysmd.com. The subject line of the email should read: EOI for Airport Food Truck Service. For more information, call Swint at 301-475-4200, ext. 73511.
New food bank to open
The organization Feed St. Mary’s will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 13, to open the new Feed St. Mary’s Food Bank, located at 46041 Signature Lane in Lexington Park, in the U-Haul building off Great Mills Road.
The purpose of Feed St. Mary’s Food Bank is to serve as a distribution center for local food pantries and soup kitchens, according to a release. Before becoming fully operational, the food bank will start with a “trial run” in January involving two pantries, the Church of the Ascension and Good Samaritan. Once this process assesses the logistics of becoming fully operational, other organizations will be added.
FineFix program enrollment open
A new state program launched in September has helped over 9,000 eligible Marylanders reduce their outstanding uninsured auto fines, eliminating a significant hurdle to registering and insuring their vehicles. FineFix is a partnership between the Uninsured Division of Maryland Auto Insurance and the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration.This program gives eligible Marylanders the opportunity to pay 20% of their outstanding uninsured auto fines and have the remaining 80% forgiven.
Program eligibility is limited to those who have uninsured auto fines that were delinquent prior to Dec. 31, 2016. To take advantage of this program, participants must enroll online at FineFix.Maryland.gov and make their first payment by Dec. 31.
The goal of the program is to lower the number of uninsured drivers and expand job opportunities for individuals and employers. “FineFix enables you to get back on the road and back to work,” said Maryland Auto Executive Director Mark D. McCurdy.
FineFix participants who have their MDOT MVA uninsured auto flags lifted may be eligible to register any vehicles they own. Those unable to obtain auto insurance coverage for those vehicles in the standard market are guaranteed coverage from Maryland Auto.
Additionally, FineFix has partnered with insurance providers, community groups, Tag and Title services, and other trusted advisors across the state to assist consumers in enrolling in the program.
For more information on the program or to enroll, visit FineFix.Maryland.gov.
Museums' winter hours now in effect
Museums operated by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division — St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park — have switched to winter hours of operation. Through March 24, the museums will be open daily from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s social media pages on Facebook at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum, or at Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Paid election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals to serve as election judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated.
Those eligible to be an election judge must be: registered to vote in Maryland; 16 years or older; not a candidate for any public or political party office; detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language. Judges receive $200 per election plus $30 for attending the required training class.
For more information, call the elections office 301-475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
Indoor soccer referees needed
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is seeking part-time youth and adult indoor soccer referees for the upcoming winter program beginning in January. Qualifications for referees include strong soccer playing background, knowledge of the game and rules, a trainable attitude, and good communication skills. Salary ranges from $12 to $20 per hour based on age division.
Hours include Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Adult games last 40 minutes and the youth games can be as short as 35 minutes.
To apply, go to www.stmarysmd.com/docs/jobapplication.pdf. For more information, call Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200, ext. 71830.
Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature.
Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers.
Contact Monika Williams at 301-45-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.