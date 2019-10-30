Learn about drone safety at the airport
The Federal Aviation Administration has designated Nov. 4 to 10 as National Drone Safety Awareness Week. To recognize this week, there will be an evening of presentations and demos highlighting drone safety at the University of Maryland’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site located at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, located at 44181 Airport Road in California, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m.
Presentations at the UAS Test Site will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will include the following: Demonstrations by UAS Test Site personnel of best practices for safe operation; an overview and demonstration of the Ultimate Safety Setup developed at the Test Site; Information about what to do and who to contact if unsafe operation is witnessed; a presentation by representatives of the Academy of Model Aeronautics on recreational drone use; a presentation by pilot and UAS fleet management expert Anthony Pucciarella, president of Alaris Pro and Mission Go; a presentation by the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office on the use of drones by law enforcement, including for traffic enforcement, location of missing persons, apprehension of suspects, detection of illegal drug operations and surveillance of areas affected by criminal activity.
The event is free and the public is invited to attend. Prior registration is requested. To register, visit https://go.umd.edu/drone-safety. For more information, contact the St. Mary’s County Government Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 71340.
Offices to be closed for Veterans Day
All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Offices will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The St. Andrews Landfill, the six trash convenience centers and St. Mary’s Transit System will be open for normal business hours on Monday, Nov. 11.
All convenience centers and STS will be open for their normal business hours on Nov. 10 and 12. The St. Andrew's Landfill will be closed on Nov. 10.
The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program will not operate on Nov. 11. SSTAP returns to normal operating hours on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
All three branches of the St. Mary’s County Library (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed Nov. 11. The Lexington Park library will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.
The three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed Nov. 11 and there will be no home-delivered meal service.
The St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park in Piney Point will be open Nov. 11 from noon to 4 p.m.
Animal shelter group to meet
The St. Mary’s County Animal Control Advisory Board – Animal Shelter Subcommittee will hold a meeting Thursday, Nov 14, at 6 p.m. in the Longfellow Room inside the Lexington Park library located at 21677 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Blvd. in Lexington Park. For more information, call Rita Weaver at 301-872-5290
FineFix program enrollment open
A new state program launched in September has helped over 9,000 eligible Marylanders reduce their outstanding uninsured auto fines, eliminating a significant hurdle to registering and insuring their vehicles. FineFix is a partnership between the Uninsured Division of Maryland Auto Insurance and the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration.This program gives eligible Marylanders the opportunity to pay 20% of their outstanding uninsured auto fines and have the remaining 80% forgiven.
Program eligibility is limited to those who have uninsured auto fines that were delinquent prior to Dec. 31, 2016. To take advantage of this program, participants must enroll online at FineFix.Maryland.gov and make their first payment by Dec. 31.
The goal of the program is to lower the number of uninsured drivers and expand job opportunities for individuals and employers. “FineFix enables you to get back on the road and back to work,” said Maryland Auto Executive Director Mark D. McCurdy.
FineFix participants who have their MDOT MVA uninsured auto flags lifted may be eligible to register any vehicles they own. Those unable to obtain auto insurance coverage for those vehicles in the standard market are guaranteed coverage from Maryland Auto.
Additionally, FineFix has partnered with insurance providers, community groups, Tag and Title services, and other trusted advisors across the state to assist consumers in enrolling in the program.
For more information on the program or to enroll, visit FineFix.Maryland.gov.
Museums' winter hours to begin Friday
Starting Nov. 1, museums operated by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division — St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park — will switch hours of operation over to winter hours. Through March 24, the museums will be open daily from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s social media pages on Facebook at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum, or at Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Paid election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals to serve as election judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated.
Those eligible to be an election judge must be: registered to vote in Maryland; 16 years or older; not a candidate for any public or political party office; detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language. Judges receive $200 per election plus $30 for attending the required training class.
For more information, call the elections office 301-475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
School-age care site director, lead teacher sought
The St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks is now accepting applications for a school-age care site director and lead teacher (with a salary range of $12.76 to $16.39 per hour, depending on qualifications) positions in the child care division.
Positions require enthusiastic candidates who have experience working with school-aged children. Site directors manage before and after school care programs at various locations throughout the county and supervise sites of 15 to 60 children and one to four staff members. Lead teachers plan and implement activities for children in our before and after school care program. All staff must meet MSDE requirements.
Review job announcements on our website for qualifications and specific job requirements at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/recreationjobs.
For more information on job opportunities with the School Age Care programs, call 301-373-5410 or email cherie.nelson@stmarysmd.com.
Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature.
Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers.
Contact Monika Williams at 301-45-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.