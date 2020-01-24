Ethics Commission to hold special meeting
The St. Mary’s County Ethics Commission will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. to review and vote on Advisory Opinion #19-01 and discuss Complaint #1 and Complaint #2. The meeting will take place in the Chesapeake Building meeting room, located at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown. All or part of this meeting may be held in Closed Session.
For more information, contact Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71707.
Heynes selected speaker for women’s banquet
The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women recently announced Jeannine Heynes as the keynote speaker for the annual St. Mary’s County National Women’s History Month Banquet.
Heynes is the director of Women and Gender Resources at Johns Hopkins University. Her work focuses on the advancement of female students’ personal, academic and professional achievements, while supporting all students on matters related to gender equity and inclusion.
The 2020 Women’s History Banquet theme, “Valiant Women of the Vote,” pays tribute to those who fought for women’s voting rights in the United States. The evening will be a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, according to a release from county government. The drive behind this fight was a desire and need for women’s voices to be heard, valued and represented. Its achievement meant that women could now be included in the process to determine laws and policies that affected their very own lives.
Heynes embodies these ideals in her everyday work. She is currently supporting the 100th anniversary celebration of the 19th Amendment by serving as a co-chair on the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemoration Committee for Johns Hopkins University. Her belief in and passion for gender equity and inclusion have been the motivation for her academic and professional success for more than 20 years, as she has eagerly served as an educator, mentor, and advocate for girls and women, as well as for all who struggle to be heard, to be valued and represented.
Heynes will speak at the Women’s History Banquet, scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall in Lexington Park, which features presentations of the 2020 Lifetime Achievement, Woman of the Year, and Tomorrow’s Woman Awards.
The event is open to the public and seat reservations are available for purchase for $30. Proceeds from the banquet go to the Jane Hale Sypher Scholarship Fund, established to support nontraditional students at the College of Southern Maryland who are single parents or displaced homemakers. For more information, contact Debra Kane at 301-475-4200, ext. 71680, or Debra.Kane@stmarysmd.com, or visit www.stmarysmd.com/boards/groups/default.aspx?board=14.
Animal control advisory board meeting rescheduled
The Jan. 8 meeting for the St. Mary's County Animal Control Advisory Board has been rescheduled. The meeting will now be held on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. in the commissioners' meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.
Management board to meet
The St. Mary's County Local Management Board will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, in Room 14 of the Potomac Building, located at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For more information, contact Kelsey Bush, Youth and Local Management Board coordinator, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71848, or Kelsey.Bush@stmarysmd.com.
Board of appeals to discuss solar project
The St. Mary’s County Board of Appeals will hold an additional public hearing on Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown. The purpose of the meeting is for the Board of Appeals to hear the following case: CUAP 19-132-016 Whitetail VI Solar Project; applicant requests approval for a conditional use pursuant to Chapter 25 of the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for use type 97, a Utility, Major; the property is located at 20881 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653, as shown on Tax Map 52, Grid 14, Parcel 13, in the Rural Preservation District.
The Board of Appeals meetings are generally held monthly, the second Thursday of each month. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Thursday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Harry Knight, deputy director of Land Use and Growth Management, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71560, or Harry.Knight@stmarysmd.com.
Paid election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals to serve as election judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated.
Those eligible to be an election judge must be: registered to vote in Maryland; 16 years or older; not a candidate for any public or political party office; detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language. Judges receive $200 per election plus $30 for attending the required training class.
For more information, call the elections office 301-475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
Museums' winter hours still in effect
Museums operated by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division — St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park — have switched to winter hours of operation. Through March 24, the museums will be open daily from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s social media pages on Facebook at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum, or at Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature.
Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers.
Contact Monika Williams at 301-45-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.