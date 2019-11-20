Wicomico Shores budget meeting postponed
The Wednesday, Nov. 20, the Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board special budget meeting at the Riverview Restaurant in Mechanicsville has been postponed. The future date has yet to be determined. For more information, contact Nick Isom at 301-884-4601.
Indoor soccer referees needed
St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is seeking part-time youth and adult indoor soccer referees for the upcoming winter program beginning in January. Qualifications for referees include strong soccer playing background, knowledge of the game and rules, a trainable attitude, and good communication skills. Salary ranges from $12 to $20 per hour based on age division.
Hours include Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Adult games last 40 minutes and the youth games can be as short as 35 minutes.
To apply, go to www.stmarysmd.com/docs/jobapplication.pdf. For more information, call Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200, ext. 71830.
Nuclear power plant to test sirens
There will be a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert and Dorchester counties on Monday, Dec. 2, at noon.
This includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. All citizens are asked to remember the scheduled testing and relay the information to friends, family and neighbors.
The testing is conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune to one of the local radio stations for information and instructions.
Knowing what to do before, during and after an emergency is a critical part of being prepared and may make all the difference, when seconds count.
To learn about disasters and hazards, being prepared and being informed, visit www.stmarysmd.com.
The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold a public comment hearing on a request by Lightsource Renewable Energy Development
The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold a public comment hearing on a request by Lightsource Renewable Energy Development, LLC to build a 20 MW solar generating facility in St. Mary’s County. The hearing will be held Monday, Dec, 2, at 6:00 p.m. at the Hampton Inn at Lexington Park, 22211 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.
Members of the public who wish to comment on the proposal are welcome to attend the hearing before Public Utility Law Judge Janice Flynn. The solar facility, known as the Whitetail Solar Project, and the accompanying interconnecting facilities are proposed to be constructed on 81 acres south of the intersection of Hermanville Road (Maryland Highway 72) and Three Notch Road (Maryland Highway 235).
The application and other filings in this case are available in the electronic docket for Case No. 9620, which may be viewed or downloaded at www.psc.state.md.us. In addition, the application is available for public inspection and copying at St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
Written comments may be submitted using the Commission’s public comments electronic filing system, instructions for which can be found at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/. Comments may be uploaded after completing a one-time registration.
Historic Preservation Commission November Meeting Date
The Historic Preservation Commission has rescheduled its November meeting to take place on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in the St. Mary's County Department of Land Use and Growth Management conference room located at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.
For more information, contact Ben Cohen at 301-475-4200, ext. 71505.
YMCA Exploratory Committee to meet
The YMCA Exploratory Committee will meet on Thursday, Nov. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. in the St. Mary's commissioners' meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.
For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/boards/groups/default.aspx?board=51.
Commission on aging meeting location changed
The Commission on Aging meeting originally scheduled for Monday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. at Taylor Farms Assisted Living will now be held at the Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown.
For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/boards/groups/default.aspx?board=11.
Hazard mitigation planning board to meet
The St. Mary’s County Hazard Mitigation Planning Board will hold a meeting Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. in Room 14 of the Potomac Building at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 72110.
Bids accepted for Bethune center
The St. Mary's County commissioners this week announced that they will receive bids for the purchase of the Mary McLeod Bethune Educational Center, located in the Seventh Election District at 22975 Colton Point Road in Bushwood, for a period of 45 days ending on Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.
The bids should be submitted to the St. Mary’s County Attorney’s Office by way of the attached application form or downloaded and printed from https://tinyurl.com/Online-Bid-Form. Bids can be hand delivered to the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650; or mailed in to PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
For more information, contact the county attorney’s office at 301-475-4200, ext. 71702.
Animal shelter group to meet
The St. Mary’s County Animal Control Advisory Board's Animal Shelter Subcommittee will hold a meeting Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. in the Longfellow Room inside the Lexington Park library located at 21677 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Blvd. in Lexington Park. For more information, call Rita Weaver at 301-872-5290.
FineFix program enrollment open
A new state program launched in September has helped over 9,000 eligible Marylanders reduce their outstanding uninsured auto fines, eliminating a significant hurdle to registering and insuring their vehicles. FineFix is a partnership between the Uninsured Division of Maryland Auto Insurance and the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration.This program gives eligible Marylanders the opportunity to pay 20% of their outstanding uninsured auto fines and have the remaining 80% forgiven.
Program eligibility is limited to those who have uninsured auto fines that were delinquent prior to Dec. 31, 2016. To take advantage of this program, participants must enroll online at FineFix.Maryland.gov and make their first payment by Dec. 31.
The goal of the program is to lower the number of uninsured drivers and expand job opportunities for individuals and employers. “FineFix enables you to get back on the road and back to work,” said Maryland Auto Executive Director Mark D. McCurdy.
FineFix participants who have their MDOT MVA uninsured auto flags lifted may be eligible to register any vehicles they own. Those unable to obtain auto insurance coverage for those vehicles in the standard market are guaranteed coverage from Maryland Auto.
Additionally, FineFix has partnered with insurance providers, community groups, Tag and Title services, and other trusted advisors across the state to assist consumers in enrolling in the program.
For more information on the program or to enroll, visit FineFix.Maryland.gov.
Museums' winter hours now in effect
Museums operated by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division — St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park — have switched to winter hours of operation. Through March 24, the museums will be open daily from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s social media pages on Facebook at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum, or at Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Paid election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals to serve as election judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated.
Those eligible to be an election judge must be: registered to vote in Maryland; 16 years or older; not a candidate for any public or political party office; detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language. Judges receive $200 per election plus $30 for attending the required training class.
For more information, call the elections office 301-475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
School-age care site director, lead teacher sought
The St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks is now accepting applications for a school-age care site director and lead teacher (with a salary range of $12.76 to $16.39 per hour, depending on qualifications) positions in the child care division.
Positions require enthusiastic candidates who have experience working with school-aged children. Site directors manage before and after school care programs at various locations throughout the county and supervise sites of 15 to 60 children and one to four staff members. Lead teachers plan and implement activities for children in our before and after school care program. All staff must meet MSDE requirements.
Review job announcements on our website for qualifications and specific job requirements at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/recreationjobs.
For more information on job opportunities with the School Age Care programs, call 301-373-5410 or email cherie.nelson@stmarysmd.com.
Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature.
Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers.
Contact Monika Williams at 301-45-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.