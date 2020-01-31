State agriculture foundation accepting applications
The Maryland Agriculture Land Preservation Foundation has announced that it will accept applications for the fiscal 2021 easement cycle.
A landowner must have a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, not be in the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county, and have a minimum of 50% Class I, II or III soils to apply to sell an easement to MALPF.
All easement applications must be received by the Department of Economic Development Agriculture Division by April 30, 2020. Once applications are received, they will be ranked by St. Mary’s County Agriculture Land Preservation Advisory Board using the state mandated Land Evaluation and Site Assessment system. The top ranked applications will be submitted to the State for easement consideration.
Applications can be obtained by calling the Department of Economic Development Agriculture Division at 240-309-4021.
Management board to meet
The St. Mary's County Local Management Board will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, in Room 14 of the Potomac Building, located at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For more information, contact Kelsey Bush, Youth and Local Management Board coordinator, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71848, or Kelsey.Bush@stmarysmd.com.
Heynes selected speaker for women’s banquet
The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women is proud to announce Jeannine Heynes as the keynote speaker for the annual St. Mary’s County National Women’s History Month Banquet.
Heynes is the director of Women and Gender Resources at Johns Hopkins University. Her work focuses on the advancement of female students’ personal, academic and professional achievements, while supporting all students on matters related to gender equity and inclusion.
The 2020 Women’s History Banquet theme, “Valiant Women of the Vote,” pays tribute to those who fought for women’s voting rights in the United States. The evening will be a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. Its achievement meant that women could now be included in the process to determine laws and policies that affected their very own lives, and it was an attempt at an immensely important step toward gender equity in the U.S.
Heynes embodies these ideals in her everyday work. She is currently supporting the 100th anniversary celebration of the 19th Amendment by serving as a co-chair on the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemoration Committee for Johns Hopkins University. Her belief in and passion for gender equity and inclusion have been the motivation for her academic and professional success for more than 20 years, as she has eagerly served as an educator, mentor and advocate for girls and women.
As part of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion at Johns Hopkins University, Heynes places a high priority on the intersectional programming with her colleagues in the Office of Multicultural Affairs, LGBTQ Life, and Religious and Spiritual Life, helping students consider their own identities while developing an understanding of ally-ship and social justice.
Heynes will speak at the Women’s History Banquet, scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall in Lexington Park, which features presentations of the 2020 Lifetime Achievement, Woman of the Year, and Tomorrow’s Woman Awards.
The event is open to the public and seat reservations are available for purchase for $30. Proceeds from the banquet go to the Jane Hale Sypher Scholarship Fund, established to support nontraditional students at the College of Southern Maryland who are single parents or displaced homemakers. For more information, contact Debra Kane at 301-475-4200, ext. 71680, or Debra.Kane@stmarysmd.com, or visit www.stmarysmd.com/boards/groups/default.aspx?board=14.
Paid election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals to serve as election judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated.
Those eligible to be an election judge must be: registered to vote in Maryland; 16 years or older; not a candidate for any public or political party office; detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language. Judges receive $200 per election plus $30 for attending the required training class.
For more information, call the elections office 301-475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
Board of appeals to discuss solar project
The St. Mary’s County Board of Appeals will hold an additional public hearing on Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown. The purpose of the meeting is for the Board of Appeals to hear the following case: CUAP 19-132-016 Whitetail VI Solar Project; applicant requests approval for a conditional use pursuant to Chapter 25 of the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for use type 97, a Utility, Major; the property is located at 20881 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653, as shown on Tax Map 52, Grid 14, Parcel 13, in the Rural Preservation District.
The Board of Appeals meetings are generally held monthly, the second Thursday of each month. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Thursday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Harry Knight, deputy director of Land Use and Growth Management, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71560, or Harry.Knight@stmarysmd.com.
Public encouraged to donate to museum
The St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point will be hosting a Community Day on Friday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This occasion encourages the public to get involved with the planning of new exhibits by sharing historic documents, photos and other significant objects related to St. Clement’s Island and the Colton’s Point area from the 20th century and earlier.
Things the museum is seeking include information and items from about local boat builders; information about the Golden Hotel, the Shirley K Hotel, the hotel on St. Clement’s Island and the Blackistone Island Canning Company; photos of the island and the Blackistone Lighthouse; information about living on St. Clement’s Island and/or living in Colton’s Point; and any photos of steamboats at Colton’s Point landing.
Museum staff will be available to scan photos and documents, or photograph objects and people, with the permission of the owner, for potential new exhibits or collections. Monetary donations toward exhibits or other museum programs are also welcomed.
For more information, call the museum at 301-769-2222.
Pier at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum has reopened
The pier at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park has been reopened to the public. It suffered a partial collapse during the summer due to extensive shore erosion but has been repaired thanks to emergency funding received from the St. Mary’s County commissioners and work done by the county's department of public works and transportation.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has gotten the shoreline erosion issue under control temporarily with the placing of bio logs and plantings along the beach. Additional work needs to be done for a more permanent fix. The park is open from sunrise to sunset; the museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. every day.
For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum, or at museums.stmarysmd.com.
Museums' winter hours now in effect
Museums operated by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division — St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park — have switched to winter hours of operation. Through March 24, the museums will be open daily from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s social media pages on Facebook at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum, or at Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature.
Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers.
Contact Monika Williams at 301-45-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.