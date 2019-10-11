Offices to be closed for holiday
All St. Mary’s government administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 14, in observance of Columbus Day. Offices will reopen for normal business on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The St. Andrew's Landfill, six Convenience Centers, and St. Mary’s Transit System will be open and operate as normal on Oct. 14. However, the Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program and senior nutrition centers will be closed on Oct. 14.
All St. Mary’s County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed for regular hours on Oct. 14.
The three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed on Oct. 14 and there will be no deliveries of Home-Delivered Meals.
The St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and the Piney Point Museum and Historic Park in Piney Point will be open Oct. 14 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The county commissioners will not meet next week. The board's next scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Health and wellness fair set for Oct. 18
The 2019 Health and Wellness Fair, sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services, will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road in California.
During this year’s health fair, screenings will include body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision and blood pressure. Massage therapist Gwynne Hill will be on site from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. offering free mini-massages. The pharmacy at PJ Bean will be supplying flu shots for those with their insurance cards.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on site to collect expired or unwanted medications, including diabetic supplies such as needles and lancets.
Attendees can register in person or online at www.stmarysmd.com/aging/healthfair.asp. Online registrants will be eligible for a special prize. Online registration closes at noon on Thursday, Oct. 17. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com or visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging/healthfair.asp.
Local Management Board to meet
The Local Management Board will meet on Friday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. in Room 14 of the Potomac Building, located at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.
For more information, contact Kelsey Bush, Youth and Local Management Board coordinator, at Kelsey.Bush@stmarysmd.com or 301-475-4200, ext. 71848.
Paid election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals to serve as election judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated.
Those eligible to be an election judge must be: registered to vote in Maryland; 16 years or older; not a candidate for any public or political party office; detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language. Judges receive $200 per election plus $30 for attending the required training class.
For more information, call the elections office 301-475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
School age care site director, lead teacher sought
The St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks is now accepting applications for a school age care site director and lead teacher (with a salary range of $12.76 to $16.39 per hour, depending on qualifications) positions in the child care division.
Positions require enthusiastic candidates who have experience working with school-aged children. Site directors manage before and after school care programs at various locations throughout the county and supervise sites of 15 to 60 children and one to four staff members. Lead teachers plan and implement activities for children in our before and after school care program. All staff must meet MSDE requirements.
Review job announcements on our website for qualifications and specific job requirements at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/recreationjobs.
For more information on job opportunities with the School Age Care programs, call 301-373-5410 or email cherie.nelson@stmarysmd.com.
Volunteers sought to deliver meals
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature.
Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers.
Contact Monika Williams at 301-45-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.