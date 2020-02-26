County department launches new website
The St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development has launched YesStMarysMD.com. This new website is a resource-rich tool for local employers and businesses as well as those looking to make a career move or bring their businesses to St. Mary’s.
Features include tax incentives and site selection, spotlight on targeted industries, links to business development resources and networking organizations, profiles on NAS Patuxent River and the emerging Airport Innovation District. The site also serves as a workforce development tool. A lifestyle section profiles local housing, education, recreation and unique landmarks and natural resources.
The website was developed primarily in-house with content and imagery from the economic development department and technical and creative work by staff in the information technology department. For more information, contact Chris Kaselemis at 301-475-4200, ext. 71405.
Daylight saving time begins March 8
The Department of Emergency Services reminds residents to turn clocks ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8, as daylight saving time goes into effect. This is also a time to perform regular battery checks in smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
State association announces scholarship program
The Maryland Emergency Management Association is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for the 2020 Donald “Doc” Lumpkins Memorial Scholarship Program. MDEMA is offering five $1,000 scholarships for 2020. One scholarship will be awarded to a student in each of the following geographic areas: Western Maryland, national capital, central Maryland, Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland, which includes Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
The scholarship program is for furthering the education of students studying emergency management. It is the objective of MDEMA to financially assist students pursuing an associate or baccalaureate degree in emergency management or a closely related career field.
Applicants must be either a senior attending a Maryland high school who has been accepted to a two- or four-year college, and who plans to major in emergency management or a closely related field; or a student currently accepted to, or enrolled in a two- or four-year college who is pursuing a degree in emergency management or a closely related field.
Applications and additional information can be obtained at www.marylandema.org or www.co.saint-marys.md.us/es/ema/. The submission deadline for applications is April 3.
Rec and parks receives awards
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks received two marketing and communications awards from the Maryland Recreation and Park Association. The awards are for Best Activity Guide for the 2020 Winter Program Guide, and the Best Program Flyer award for the Summer Pool Bash.
These annual awards provide an opportunity for Maryland’s park and recreation agencies to highlight their talent, share ideas and recognize the best marketing and promotions materials in the state. Entries are judged for design, content, readability, and the use of graphics and photos, presentation of theme and agency image.
To view the winning items, visit the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation and the website www.stmarysmd.com/recreate.
State agriculture foundation accepting applications
The Maryland Agriculture Land Preservation Foundation has announced that it will accept applications for the fiscal 2021 easement cycle.
A landowner must have a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, not be in the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county, and have a minimum of 50% Class I, II or III soils to apply to sell an easement to MALPF.
All easement applications must be received by the Department of Economic Development Agriculture Division by April 30. Once applications are received, they will be ranked by St. Mary’s County Agriculture Land Preservation Advisory Board using the state mandated Land Evaluation and Site Assessment system. The top ranked applications will be submitted to the state for easement consideration.
Applications can be obtained by calling 240-309-4021.
Heynes selected speaker for women’s banquet
The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women will feature Jeannine Heynes as the keynote speaker for the annual St. Mary’s County National Women’s History Month Banquet.
Heynes is the director of Women and Gender Resources at Johns Hopkins University. Her work focuses on the advancement of female students’ personal, academic and professional achievements, while supporting all students on matters related to gender equity and inclusion.
The 2020 Women’s History Banquet theme, “Valiant Women of the Vote,” pays tribute to those who fought for women’s voting rights in the United States. The evening will be a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution.
Heynes will speak at the banquet, scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department social hall in Lexington Park, which features presentations of the 2020 Lifetime Achievement, Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman Awards.
The event is open to the public and seat reservations are available for purchase for $30. Proceeds from the banquet go to the Jane Hale Sypher Scholarship Fund, established to support nontraditional students at the College of Southern Maryland who are single parents or displaced homemakers. For more information, contact Debra Kane at 301-475-4200, ext. 71680, or Debra.Kane@stmarysmd.com, or visit www.stmarysmd.com/boards/groups/default.aspx?board=14.
Paid election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals to serve as election judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated.
Those eligible to be an election judge must be: registered to vote in Maryland; 16 years or older; not a candidate for any public or political party office; detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language. Judges receive $200 per election plus $30 for attending the required training class.
For more information, call the elections office 301-475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
Board of appeals to discuss solar project
The St. Mary’s County Board of Appeals will hold an additional public hearing on Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown. The purpose of the meeting is for the board of appeals to hear the following case: CUAP 19-132-016 Whitetail VI Solar Project; applicant requests approval for a conditional use pursuant to Chapter 25 of the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for use type 97, a Utility, Major; the property is located at 20881 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653, as shown on Tax Map 52, Grid 14, Parcel 13, in the Rural Preservation District.
Board of appeals meetings are generally held monthly, the second Thursday of each month. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Thursday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Harry Knight, deputy director of Land Use and Growth Management, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71560, or Harry.Knight@stmarysmd.com.
Pier at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum has reopened
The pier at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park has been reopened to the public. It suffered a partial collapse during the summer due to extensive shore erosion but has been repaired thanks to emergency funding received from the St. Mary’s County commissioners and work done by the county's department of public works and transportation.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has gotten the shoreline erosion issue under control temporarily with the placing of bio logs and plantings along the beach. Additional work needs to be done for a more permanent fix. The park is open from sunrise to sunset; the museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. every day.
For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum, or at museums.stmarysmd.com.
Museums' winter hours now in effect
Museums operated by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division — St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park — have switched to winter hours of operation. Through March 24, the museums will be open daily from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s social media pages on Facebook at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum, or at Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature.
Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers.
Contact Monika Williams at 301-475-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.