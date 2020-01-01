Animal Control Advisory Board January Meeting Rescheduled
The Jan. 8 meeting for the St. Mary's County Animal Control Advisory Board has been rescheduled.
The rescheduled meeting will be held on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown.
Pier at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum has reopened
The pier at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park has been reopened to the public. It suffered a partial collapse during the summer due to extensive shore erosion but has been repaired thanks to emergency funding received from the St. Mary’s County commissioners and work done by the county's department of public works and transportation.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has gotten the shoreline erosion issue under control temporarily with the placing of bio logs and plantings along the beach. Additional work needs to be done for a more permanent fix. The park is open from sunrise to sunset; the museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. every day.
For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum, or at museums.stmarysmd.com.
STS route out of commission
The St. Mary’s County Transit System Route 8 service for Great Mills through California will be nonoperational until Jan. 6.
Museums' winter hours now in effect
Museums operated by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division — St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park — have switched to winter hours of operation. Through March 24, the museums will be open daily from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s social media pages on Facebook at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or Facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum, or at Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Paid election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals to serve as election judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated.
Those eligible to be an election judge must be: registered to vote in Maryland; 16 years or older; not a candidate for any public or political party office; detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language. Judges receive $200 per election plus $30 for attending the required training class.
For more information, call the elections office 301-475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
Indoor soccer referees needed
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is seeking part-time youth and adult indoor soccer referees for the upcoming winter program beginning in January. Qualifications for referees include strong soccer playing background, knowledge of the game and rules, a trainable attitude, and good communication skills. Salary ranges from $12 to $20 per hour based on age division.
Hours include Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Adult games last 40 minutes and the youth games can be as short as 35 minutes.
To apply, go to www.stmarysmd.com/docs/jobapplication.pdf. For more information, call Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200, ext. 71830.
Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature.
Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers.
Contact Monika Williams at 301-45-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.