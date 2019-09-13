Public schools to host town hall
The St. Mary's public schools are hosting a town hall meeting in Great Mills High School's auditorium Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to talk about educational equity. It's the first in future town halls to come.
Leonardtown Middle employee receives new position
The St. Mary's school board appointed Heather Wysokinski, a media specialist at Leonardtown Middle School, as the supervisor of assessment, accountability, library and media. Her appointment becomes official Monday, Sept. 16.
College fair to come to fire station
The Southern Maryland College Fair, which features 120 colleges and universities on the East Coast, will be on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Hollywood fire station from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the first session and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the second. For more information, contact Cheryl Long, the public school's director of student services at 301-475-5511, ext. 32198.
Magazine lauds St. Mary's College
U.S. News and World Report ranks St. Mary's College of Maryland as the fifth best public liberal arts college in the country in their new 2020 list. They also placed 92 on the national liberal arts colleges list for both public and private schools, 103 in best value schools and 179 in top performers on social mobility, a ranking based on the college enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants.