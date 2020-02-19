Budget work session planned
The St. Mary's school board will hold a budget work session today, Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 9 a.m. at the board of education head quarters on Moakley Street in Leonardtown.
SMCPS holds another town hall
St. Mary's public schools will host a town hall on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center at 6 p.m. For more information, call the office of strategic planning and communications at 301-475-5511, ext. 32133.
Academy applications open next month
St. Mary’s public schools will accept online applications for its four signature high school academy programs: STEM Academy, Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, Academy of Global and International Studies and Academy of Finance. Applications can be accessed at www.smcps.org/academies and open March 4 through April 17. No late applications will be accepted. For more information, visit www.smcps.org/academies.
College honors former professor
St. Mary's College of Maryland will host the free event “Nurturing the Compassionate Community: An Evening to Honor the Legacy of Lucille Clifton” on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7:30 p.m. in Auerbach Auditorium of St. Mary’s Hall. The evening will feature poetry readings and reflections to honor St. Mary’s College’s former Distinguished Professor of the Humanities Lucille Clifton.
Discipline workshops to be held next week
St. Mary’s public schools planned a series of Conscious Discipline workshops this month. Speakers from the Conscious Discipline organization will hold the final discussion at the Lexington Park library on Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.
SMCPS host freshman orientation night
St. Mary's public schools will host three rising freshman orientation nights — March 9 at Great Mills High, March 11 at Leonardtown High and March 17 at Chopticon High — each from 6 to 7:30 p.m to provide an opportunity for rising ninth-graders and their families to preview course selections, learn about available academies and pathways, meet counselors and school administrators, and get an overview of high school graduation requirements. For more information, call the school system's office of strategic planning and communications at 301-475-5511, ext. 32133, or email classof2024@smcps.org.