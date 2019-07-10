New assistant principal named
The St. Mary’s school board on June 26 appointed Donald Weldon as assistant principal of Spring Ridge Middle School. Weldon earned both a master’s and bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. He currently serves as a special education teacher at Great Mills High School.
Free summer kids meals offered
St. Mary’s public schools’ Judy Center and food and nutrition services will offer free summer meals programs in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Library and a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Students and their families will be able to access a free and nutritious meal for 12 weeks, Mondays through Fridays during the summer.
Student meals are free of charge. Adults may eat for a fee of $4, and financial support is available.
On Mondays to Thursdays, during the weeks of July 8 to Aug. 8, the Lunch and Learn program will operate at Lexington Park Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and at Greenview Knolls Elementary School from noon to 1:30 p.m.
On Mondays to Fridays, during the week of Aug. 12 to Aug. 30, the Lexington Park library will be serving meals. Students and their families may visit the library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to receive a nutritious box lunch.
Children and a parent or guardian may visit either site for a nutritious meal and a fun learning activity provided by a Judy Center partner.
On Fridays, schools will be closed but families may receive a meal at the Lexington Park library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information or to make a contribution, contact the Judy Center at 301-863- 4068.
Scholarships now available from Knights of St. Jerome group
The Knights of St. Jerome, based in Dameron, are awarding scholarships to students attending college in the 2019-2020 school year. The group’s mission is to provide financial assistance to continue the educational endeavors and encourage students to obtain a higher education.
Scholarships will be awarded based on GPA to residents of St. Mary’s County. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 4. For more information, contact Jacqueline Mason at masonjl1@verizon.net or Delora Crafton-Chase at ksJ1@md.metrocast.net.
Service academy scholarship applications now accepted through senator’s office
The office of Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is now accepting applications from Maryland students to one of the uniformed service academies for the class of 2024. All applications and supporting materials must be received electronically by 5 p.m. on Sept. 30. Qualified candidates will interview with Van Hollen’s service academy advisory board on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the University of Maryland University College’s Largo campus. For more information, visit the website www.vanhollen.senate.gov/constituent-services/academy-nominations.