Free meals offered for kids during summer
St. Mary’s public schools’ Judy Center and food and nutrition services will offer free summer meals programs in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Library and a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Students and their families will be able to access a free and nutritious Mondays through Fridays during the summer. Student meals are free of charge. Adults may eat for a fee of $4, and financial support is available.
On Mondays to Thursdays through the week of Aug. 8, the Lunch and Learn program will operate at Lexington Park Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and at Greenview Knolls Elementary School from noon to 1:30 p.m. On Fridays, schools will be closed but families may receive a meal at the Lexington Park library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children and a parent or guardian may visit either site for a nutritious meal and a fun learning activity provided by a Judy Center partner.
On Mondays to Fridays, during the weeks of Aug. 12 to Aug. 30, the Lexington Park library will be serving meals. Students and their families may visit the library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to receive a nutritious box lunch.
For more information or to make a contribution, contact the Judy Center at 301-863- 4068.
Scholarships now available from Knights of St. Jerome group
The Knights of St. Jerome, based in Dameron, are awarding scholarships to students attending college in the 2019-2020 school year. The group’s mission is to provide financial assistance to continue the educational endeavors and encourage students to obtain a higher education.
Scholarships will be awarded based on GPA to residents of St. Mary’s County. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 4. For more information, contact Jacqueline Mason at masonjl1@verizon.net or Delora Crafton-Chase at ksJ1@md.metrocast.net.
Service academy scholarship applications now accepted through senator’s office
The office of Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is now accepting applications from Maryland students to one of the uniformed service academies for the class of 2024. All applications and supporting materials must be received electronically by 5 p.m. on Sept. 30. Qualified candidates will interview with Van Hollen’s service academy advisory board on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the University of Maryland University College’s Largo campus. For more information, visit the website www.vanhollen.senate.gov/constituent-services/academy-nominations.