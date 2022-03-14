Maryland Day at St. Clement’s Island Museum
On Friday, March 25, the public is invited to celebrate the founding of Maryland at the state’s birthplace at St. Clement’s Island Museum with a day full of fun from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including free museum admission and water taxi rides from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., food truck, special exhibits, a public ceremony from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. featuring guest speakers and dignitaries from around the state and more. There will also be a public mass on the island at 11 a.m. honoring the first mass said in the English-speaking New World.
Maryland Day commemorates the first landing of English colonists on St. Clement’s Island March 25, 1634 – a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s and the State of Maryland’s story.
The official Maryland Day Ceremony begins at 2 p.m. with keynote speaker Julia King, an expert on 17th century Maryland and a professor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. King will be undertaking an archaeological dig on St. Clement’s Island during the spring of 2022.
Also included in the ceremony will be Commissioner President Randy Guy, visiting Jesuits, Piscataway tribal leader Francis Gray and the president of the Virginia chapter of the First Families of Maryland.
Returning to Maryland Day for the first time since 2019 will be the replica of the 17th century iron cross, which was initially erected on St. Clement’s Island by the settlers on the first “Maryland Day” March 25, 1634. The replica is made of wood (as opposed to iron as the original) and will be on exhibit for visitors to see during the day. The original iron cross is currently in possession of the Jesuits at Georgetown University.
“Maryland Day is the most important event in our program year, since it marks the beginning of both St. Mary’s County and the state of Maryland in 1634,” said Karen Stone, manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division.
“On this day, we honor the meeting of two cultures – the newly-arrived English and the native Piscataway – and the friendship and collaboration that ensued. It is also a day on which we celebrate Maryland’s religious history and its place in the development of the statutes of religious freedom that are so pivotal in this country’s history.”
Election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals willing to serve as election judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided, and participants are compensated.
You are eligible if you:
•Are registered to vote in Maryland;
•Are 16 years old or older;
•Are not a candidate for any public or political party office;
•Are detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language;
•Enjoy meeting people and serving the public;
•Are physically able to work throughout Election Day, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
The primary election is June 28, and the general election is Nov. 8.
Judges receive $200 per election as well as $30 for attending the required training class.
For more information, call the Elections Office 301-475-4200, ext. 1625, or apply online at stmarysmd.com/supervisorofelections/.
Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day
Do you have paper documents with personal information that you’d like to purge? Or do you have unused, unwanted, or expired medications in your cabinets?
Dispose of these items safely at the Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day to be held Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Department of Aging & Human Services, 41780 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.
Join Cpl. Rachael Roszell from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. in the Department of Aging & Human Services Building for a presentation on identity protection.
During the event, shredding services, medication collection and safe disposal of medical sharps services will be offered.
For more information, email sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1073.
For information on the safe disposal of medication and medical sharps such as needles, lancets and syringes, visit www.smchd.org/disposal.