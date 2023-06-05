Two Leonardtown High School students earned National Merit Scholarships. Kelsey Marie Kelly of California won a scholarship to attend University of Tulsa, where she plans to study psychology, and Joseph W. Gardner of Leonardtown won a scholarship to attend the University of Maryland, where he plans to study environmental policy. National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced over 3,000 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored recipients in the 2023 competition to more than 3,800.
St. Mary's government closes for Juneteenth
All St. Mary's County government administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Offices will resume normal operating schedules on June 20.
The June 19 closure also includes all three St. Mary's County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park); all three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals; the St. Mary's Transit System (STS); Department of Recreation & Parks school programs and facilities; and the Riverview Restaurant.
The following operations will be open on June 19: the six convenience centers (9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and the St. Andrew's Landfill (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.); Great Mills Pool (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.); Wellness & Aquatics Center (6 a.m. – noon); the St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and the Old Jail Museum (open for visitors from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.); and the Wicomico Shores Golf Course (open 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.).
State’s attorney's office creates one-stop-shop for child support services
Gov. Wes Moore (D) earlier this spring signed St. Mary's County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling’s (R) legislative initiative, “The St. Mary’s County – Transfer of Child Support Unit and Personnel to the Child Support Administration Bill (HB 526)” into law. The St. Mary’s County delegation submitted the bill, which will provide fiscal savings to St. Mary’s County taxpayers of over $330,000 annually, according to a release from the state's attorney's office. The move will streamline processes for individuals by providing all child support needs through just one department at Social Services.
The law becomes effective on Oct. 1. St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services is located at 21775 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park and 23110 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For more, call 240-895-7000 or visit https://dhs.maryland.gov/local-offices/st-marys-county/.
Rotary Club, bank donate to lifeline
The Rotary Club of Charlotte Hall and Community Bank of the Chesapeake have awarded the St. Mary’s County Health Department with a $10,000 grant to promote the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline connects anyone in crisis — via call, text or chat — to a trained call specialist who will provide support and connect them to local resources as needed.
For more information about the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or to find local resources for behavioral health support, visit smchd.org/crisis.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.
Adult literacy program underway
Literacy Council of St. Mary’s and the St. Mary’s County Health Department have partnered to launch an adult education tutor match program at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The program is held every Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m.
To apply to be a tutor or a student with the Literacy Council, call 301-863-4847 or email stmalit@somd.lib.md.us. To learn more about services and programs offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.