Leonardtown High students win merit scholarships

Two Leonardtown High School students earned National Merit Scholarships. Kelsey Marie Kelly of California won a scholarship to attend University of Tulsa, where she plans to study psychology, and Joseph W. Gardner of Leonardtown won a scholarship to attend the University of Maryland, where he plans to study environmental policy. National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced over 3,000 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.


JESSE YEATMAN