Information available as kids head back to school

St. Mary’s County Public Schools encourages parents to visit their 2023-2024 Back to School Resources site at www.smcps.org/bts. This resource page includes the open house schedule, school supply lists, registration and vaccinations information, buses and transportation information, school lunch menus, student handbook and other important items.


  

JESSE YEATMAN