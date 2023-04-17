Public hearing on county budget planned

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. at Chopticon High School, located at 25390 Colton Point Road in Morganza, to consider adoption of the fiscal 2024 recommended budget, constant yield tax rate, several fee changes and a tax rate increase for Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department area.


JESSE YEATMAN