County launches community survey to gauge services
St. Mary’s County government has launched a new public survey to better understand local priorities and concerns on a wide range of county services and the local quality of life. The survey will enable local government to understand neighborhood issues and enhance their responsiveness to community priorities more holistically.
The survey asks residents to rate their experience with different aspects of life in St. Mary’s County, including affordable housing, education, transportation and public safety. To access the survey, go to stmaryscountymd.gov/survey.
Weekly adult literacy program underway
Literacy Council of St. Mary’s and the St. Mary’s County Health Department have partnered to launch an adult education tutor match program at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The program is held every Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m.
To apply to be a tutor or a student with the Literacy Council, call 301-863-4847 or email stmalit@somd.lib.md.us. To learn more about services and programs offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.
State’s attorney’s office creates one-stop-shop for child support
Gov. Wes Moore (D) earlier this spring signed St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling’s (R) legislative initiative, “The St. Mary’s County – Transfer of Child Support Unit and Personnel to the Child Support Administration Bill (HB 526)” into law. The St. Mary’s County delegation submitted the bill, which will provide fiscal savings to St. Mary’s County taxpayers of over $330,000 annually, according to a release from the state’s attorney’s office. The move will streamline processes for individuals by providing all child support needs through just one department at Social Services.
The law becomes effective on Oct. 1. St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services is located at 21775 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park and 23110 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For more, call 240-895-7000 or visit https://dhs.maryland.gov/local-offices/st-marys-county/.