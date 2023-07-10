Manor Road to close temporarily
St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Public Works and Transportation will be installing a box culvert under Manor Road in Chaptico at the Bull Run stream crossing beginning on or about Monday, July 17.
Manor Road will be closed between Lori Lane and 37252 Manor Road for approximately 30 days. A traffic control/detour plan with signage will be implemented for the duration of the road closure. Consider alternative routes to avoid delays in traffic.
For additional project information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 3513.
Roller skating returns to Leonard Hall
Community members of all ages can now welcome back the summer tradition of roller skating. Join at the newly renovated Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown every Friday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. for an afternoon of music and staying active indoors to beat the summer heat. Entrance is $5 per person and skates are available to rent for $2.50 or bring your own skates.
Summer skate is offered through Aug. 18. Participants can choose to book a date in advance and pay online. Simply check in at the ticket booth when you arrive. Online registration is available at stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate, click the Online Registration button and then choose Special Events.
Family Skate is also offered year-round, every Sunday from 2 to 5 pm with online pre-registration available as well.
For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800, or email webtrac@stmaryscountymd.gov.
County launches community survey
St. Mary’s County government has launched a new public survey to better understand local priorities and concerns on a wide range of county services and the local quality of life.
The survey will enable the local government to understand neighborhood issues and enhance their responsiveness to community priorities more holistically. The survey asks residents to rate their experience with different aspects of life in St. Mary’s County, including affordable housing, education, transportation, and public safety.
Community members may also access the survey directly at stmaryscountymd.gov/survey.
Roundabout to be installed in Charlotte Hall
The St. Mary's County Department of Public Works and Transportation began installing a roundabout at the intersection of Mount Wolf Road and Triangle Drive in Charlotte Hall earlier this summer. The project is expected to take approximately two months.
The roadways will remain open for traffic, however, drivers should be aware of changing traffic patterns and expect delays. In addition, digital message boards will be deployed in the area during the project to serve as an additional reminder.
For more information, contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3513.
Weekly adult literacy program underway
Literacy Council of St. Mary’s and the St. Mary’s County Health Department have partnered to launch an adult education tutor match program at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The program is held every Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m.
To apply to be a tutor or a student with the Literacy Council, call 301-863-4847 or email stmalit@somd.lib.md.us. To learn more about services and programs offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.
State’s attorney’s office creates one-stop-shop for child support
Gov. Wes Moore (D) earlier this spring signed St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling’s (R) legislative initiative, “The St. Mary’s County – Transfer of Child Support Unit and Personnel to the Child Support Administration Bill (HB 526)” into law. The St. Mary’s County delegation submitted the bill, which will provide fiscal savings to St. Mary’s County taxpayers of over $330,000 annually, according to a release from the state’s attorney’s office. The move will streamline processes for individuals by providing all child support needs through just one department at Social Services.
The law becomes effective on Oct. 1. St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services is located at 21775 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park and 23110 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For more, call 240-895-7000 or visit https://dhs.maryland.gov/local-offices/st-marys-county/.
