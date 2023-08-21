Law enforcement crackdowns on speeding, distracted and aggressive driving

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police and the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office are implementing a multi-agency initiative: Slow Down St. Mary’s, a comprehensive response to combat the rise in traffic-related fatalities.


  

JESSE YEATMAN