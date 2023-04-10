Road work on FDR Boulevard at Buck Hewitt Road underway
The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Work’s contractor continues construction for the FDR Boulevard extension. Beginning earlier this month, travel lanes in each direction of Buck Hewitt Road, at the FDR Blvd intersection, will be diverted to allow for the construction of a new roundabout intersection.
Motorists are required to reduce speed to 20 mph within the work zone. The existing portion FDR Boulevard and Chickadee Circle will be connected to the temporary lane diversion on Buck Hewitt Road. Drivers are advised to follow the new lane markings and traffic signs.
During this construction, drivers may experience a brief delay and should use caution. Please remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns. Portable message signboards have been deployed to provide advance notification of the roadwork.
For more information about this project, visit stmaryscountymd.gov/fdr or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3525.
Public hearing set on excise tax ordinance
The St. Mary's County commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the commissioners' meeting room in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown, to hear public input on the proposed St. Mary’s County Building Excise Tax Ordinance.Copies of the proposed ordinance are available online at stmaryscountymd.gov/publichearings or from the St. Mary’s County Department of Finance.
Rotary Club, bank donate to lifeline
The Rotary Club of Charlotte Hall and Community Bank of the Chesapeake have awarded the St. Mary’s County Health Department with a $10,000 grant to promote the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline connects anyone in crisis — via call, text or chat — to a trained call specialist who will provide support and connect them to local resources as needed.
For more information about the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or to find local resources for behavioral health support, visit smchd.org/crisis.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.
Public hearing on county budget planned
The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. at Chopticon High School, located at 25390 Colton Point Road in Morganza, to consider adoption of the fiscal 2024 recommended budget, constant yield tax rate, several fee changes and a tax rate increase for Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department area.
Copies of the fiscal 2024 recommended budget are available online at stmaryscountymd.gov/publichearings or from the St. Mary’s County Department of Finance.
Residents can participate in the public hearing or provide their feedback via email to csmc@stmaryscountymd.gov or by mail to PO Box 653 Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.
Testing, vax services adjusted
The St. Mary’s County Health Department changed its COVID-19 testing and vaccine services in early March. Drive-thru COVID-19 testing (rapid PCR testing and routine PCR testing) is now available Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment, call 301-997-8232 or go to smchd.org/covid-19-testing.
COVID-19 vaccines are available at the SMCHD Health Clinic in Leonardtown on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. To make a vaccine appointment, call SMCHD at 301-475-4330. COVID-19 vaccines are also available through primary care offices and local pharmacies.
For more, visit smchd.org/coronavirus.
Land preservation foundation now accepting applications
The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation is accepting applications for the fiscal 2024 easement cycle. Eligibility requirements include a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, land outside of the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county, and a minimum of 50% Class I, II or III soils. Applications must be received by by May 15.
The MALPF preserves productive farmland, curbs expansion of random urban development, and protects open spaces and wildlife habitat. MALPF purchases agricultural preservation easements that forever restrict development on prime farmland and woodland. The state of Maryland has preserved in perpetuity more agricultural land than any other state in the country. St. Mary’s County has preserved over 14,420 acres to date, using MALPF easements.
For more information on eligibility and the MALPF easement acquisition process, visit mda.maryland.gov/malpf/Pages/Fact-Sheets.aspx. To apply, contact the Donna Sasscer at 240-309-4021 or Donna.Sasscer@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Fairlead Academy application window open
St. Mary’s County Public Schools is accepting online applications to attend Fairlead Academy for students who will be in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades during the 2023-2024 school year. Applications can be accessed online on the Fairlead Academy website and the Chopticon, Great Mills and Leonardtown high school websites. The application window will close on Friday, May 5. For more information about the program, call 301-475-0240.
Adult literacy program underway
Literacy Council of St. Mary’s and the St. Mary’s County Health Department have partnered to launch an adult education tutor match program at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The program is held every Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. To apply to be a tutor or a student with the Literacy Council, call 301-863-4847 or email stmalit@somd.lib.md.us. To learn more about services and programs offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.