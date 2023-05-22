Clothing drive to benefit club's scholarships

The Woman’s Club of St. Mary’s County will be having a used clothing drive on Friday, June 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. The event is to raise money for the club’s scholarship fund.


JESSE YEATMAN