Clothing drive to benefit club's scholarships
The Woman’s Club of St. Mary’s County will be having a used clothing drive on Friday, June 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. The event is to raise money for the club’s scholarship fund.
Items that are accepted include all types of clothing and shoes; accessories such as handbags, belts, backpacks, hats scarves, briefcases (but no suitcases), gloves and ties; and household items such as blankets, tablecloths, bed linen, draperies, curtains, pillows, towels, small rugs, quilts and comforters. All types of toys, stuffed animals and bicycles of all size are also accepted. Items should be put into large tightly tied plastic bags, with the exception of hard toys that should be put into boxes.
Donations are tax deductible and receipts will be available. For more information, contact Betty Currie at 240 298-5247 or Carole Romary at 301 863-6969.
Health center to host open house
The St. Mary’s County Health Hub will host an open house on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. Community members can learn about the many services provided by the Health Hub, including behavioral health crisis walk-in services and primary care medical services. The Health Hub also addresses various life factors that influence health – such as employment, financial well-being, violence, youth development, education/literacy and housing.
The facility is located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. To learn more about the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.
State’s attorney's office creates one-stop-shop for child support services
Gov. Wes Moore (D) earlier this spring signed St. Mary's County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling’s (R) legislative initiative, “The St. Mary’s County – Transfer of Child Support Unit and Personnel to the Child Support Administration Bill (HB 526)” into law. The St. Mary’s County delegation submitted the bill, which will provide fiscal savings to St. Mary’s County taxpayers of over $330,000 annually, according to a release from the state's attorney's office. The move will streamline processes for individuals by providing all child support needs through just one department at Social Services.
The law becomes effective on Oct. 1. St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services is located at 21775 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park and 23110 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For more, call 240-895-7000 or visit https://dhs.maryland.gov/local-offices/st-marys-county/.
Road work on FDR Boulevard at Buck Hewitt Road underway
The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Work’s contractor continues construction for the FDR Boulevard extension. Travel lanes in each direction of Buck Hewitt Road, at the FDR Blvd intersection, will be diverted to allow for the construction of a new roundabout intersection.
Motorists are required to reduce speed to 20 mph within the work zone. The existing portion FDR Boulevard and Chickadee Circle will be connected to the temporary lane diversion on Buck Hewitt Road. Drivers are advised to follow the new lane markings and traffic signs.
During this construction, drivers may experience a brief delay and should use caution. Please remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns. Portable message signboards have been deployed to provide advance notification of the roadwork.
For more information about this project, visit stmaryscountymd.gov/fdr or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3525.
Rotary Club, bank donate to lifeline
The Rotary Club of Charlotte Hall and Community Bank of the Chesapeake have awarded the St. Mary’s County Health Department with a $10,000 grant to promote the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline connects anyone in crisis — via call, text or chat — to a trained call specialist who will provide support and connect them to local resources as needed.
For more information about the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or to find local resources for behavioral health support, visit smchd.org/crisis.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.
Adult literacy program underway
Literacy Council of St. Mary’s and the St. Mary’s County Health Department have partnered to launch an adult education tutor match program at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The program is held every Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m.
To apply to be a tutor or a student with the Literacy Council, call 301-863-4847 or email stmalit@somd.lib.md.us. To learn more about services and programs offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.