One session remains in senior independence series

Get connected and get the information you need at the St. Mary's County Department of Aging & Human Services Keys to Senior Independence series. The Keys to Senior Independence series will be held on Tuesdays in March from 6 to 9 p.m. at the College of Southern Maryland’s Leonardtown campus. The remaining session on March 28 is about aging in place. For more information or to register, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.


JESSE YEATMAN