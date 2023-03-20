Get connected and get the information you need at the St. Mary's County Department of Aging & Human Services Keys to Senior Independence series. The Keys to Senior Independence series will be held on Tuesdays in March from 6 to 9 p.m. at the College of Southern Maryland’s Leonardtown campus. The remaining session on March 28 is about aging in place. For more information or to register, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Dispose of hazardous waste
The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation will host a household hazardous waste collection day on Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Andrew's Landfill, located at 44837 St. Andrew's Church Road in California.
Hazardous waste items accepted for collection include acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners and oil-based paint. Unacceptable items include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, latex paint, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials and picric acid.
St. Mary’s County Public Schools is accepting online applications to attend Fairlead Academy for students who will be in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades during the 2023-2024 school year. Applications can be accessed online on the Fairlead Academy website and the Chopticon, Great Mills and Leonardtown high school websites. The application window will close on Friday, May 5. For more information about the program, call 301-475-0240.
Sustainability winners announced
The St. Mary's County Commission on the Environment recently announced the winners of the fourth annual St Mary’s County Sustainability Awards as the Southern Maryland Sierra Club and the Environmental Division, Department of Public Works, Naval Air Station Patuxent River. The awards recognize outstanding students, restaurants, businesses, nonprofits and farms in St Mary’s for environmental stewardship, resource conservation, innovative best practices and pollution prevention efforts.
Literacy Council of St. Mary’s and the St. Mary’s County Health Department have partnered to launch an adult education tutor match program at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The program is held every Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. To apply to be a tutor or a student with the Literacy Council, call 301-863-4847 or email stmalit@somd.lib.md.us. To learn more about services and programs offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.
Land preservation foundation now accepting applications
The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation is accepting applications for the fiscal 2024 easement cycle. Eligibility requirements include a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, land outside of the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county, and a minimum of 50% Class I, II or III soils. Applications must be received by by May 15.
The MALPF preserves productive farmland, curbs expansion of random urban development, and protects open spaces and wildlife habitat. MALPF purchases agricultural preservation easements that forever restrict development on prime farmland and woodland. The state of Maryland has preserved in perpetuity more agricultural land than any other state in the country. St. Mary’s County has preserved over 14,420 acres to date, using MALPF easements.
The St. Mary’s County Health Department changed its COVID-19 testing and vaccine services beginning March 6. Drive-thru COVID-19 testing (rapid PCR testing and routine PCR testing) is now available Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment, call 301-997-8232 or go to smchd.org/covid-19-testing.
COVID-19 vaccines are available at the SMCHD Health Clinic in Leonardtown on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. To make a vaccine appointment, call SMCHD at 301-475-4330. COVID-19 vaccines are also available through primary care offices and local pharmacies.