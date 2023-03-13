Watershed association to meet on St. George's Island
Join the St. Mary's River Watershed Association for its annual meeting where they will hold nominations and elections for the group's board of directors. This event, planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Ruddy Duck Seafood & Alehouse on St. George Island, is free and open to the public. Olivia Caretti will discuss her work at the Oyster Recovery Partnership. In 2022, the organization and its partners completed the first phase of restoration on 25 acres of sanctuary reefs in the St. Mary's River. For more, visit www.smrwa.org.
Centenarian luncheon planned
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services will host its annual Centenarian Luncheon at the St. Mary’s County Elks Lodge, located at 45779 Fire Department Lane in California, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 10. Registration is required by March 17. Each honoree is limited to a maximum of three guests. Honorees must be 100 years of age or older as of April 10, 2023.
The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women announces the annual Women’s History Month brunch and awards ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, March 18, at Braddock Hall & Conference Center at the Bay District firehouse. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
The annual event celebrates and recognizes the accomplishments of women and girls. This year’s event theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”
Event proceeds support the Jane Hale-Sypher scholarship fund through the College of Southern Maryland, which was established to help returning non-traditional students to further their educational goals.
St. Mary’s County Public Schools is accepting online applications to attend Fairlead Academy for students who will be in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades during the 2023-2024 school year. Applications can be accessed online on the Fairlead Academy website and the Chopticon, Great Mills and Leonardtown high school websites. The application window will close on Friday, May 5. For more information about the program, call 301-475-0240.
Sessions remain for senior independence series
Get connected and get the information you need at the St. Mary's County Department of Aging & Human Services Keys to Senior Independence series.
The Keys to Senior Independence series will be held on Tuesdays in March from 6 to 9 p.m. at the College of Southern Maryland’s Leonardtown campus. The remaining topics are "Protecting Your Identity" on March 21 and "Aging in Place" on March 28.
Literacy Council of St. Mary’s and the St. Mary’s County Health Department have partnered to launch an adult education tutor match program at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The program is held every Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. To apply to be a tutor or a student with the Literacy Council, call 301-863-4847 or email stmalit@somd.lib.md.us. To learn more about services and programs offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.
Land preservation foundation now accepting applications
The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation is accepting applications for the fiscal 2024 easement cycle. Eligibility requirements include a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, land outside of the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county, and a minimum of 50% Class I, II or III soils. Applications must be received by by May 15.
The MALPF preserves productive farmland, curbs expansion of random urban development, and protects open spaces and wildlife habitat. MALPF purchases agricultural preservation easements that forever restrict development on prime farmland and woodland. The state of Maryland has preserved in perpetuity more agricultural land than any other state in the country. St. Mary’s County has preserved over 14,420 acres to date, using MALPF easements.
The St. Mary’s County Health Department changed its COVID-19 testing and vaccine services beginning March 6. Drive-thru COVID-19 testing (rapid PCR testing and routine PCR testing) is now available Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment, call 301-997-8232 or go to smchd.org/covid-19-testing.
COVID-19 vaccines are available at the SMCHD Health Clinic in Leonardtown on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. To make a vaccine appointment, call SMCHD at 301-475-4330. COVID-19 vaccines are also available through primary care offices and local pharmacies.