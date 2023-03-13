Watershed association to meet on St. George's Island

Join the St. Mary's River Watershed Association for its annual meeting where they will hold nominations and elections for the group's board of directors. This event, planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Ruddy Duck Seafood & Alehouse on St. George Island, is free and open to the public. Olivia Caretti will discuss her work at the Oyster Recovery Partnership. In 2022, the organization and its partners completed the first phase of restoration on 25 acres of sanctuary reefs in the St. Mary's River. For more, visit www.smrwa.org.


JESSE YEATMAN