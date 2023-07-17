Hollywood VFD carnival returns for two weekends

The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department will continue its summer carnival on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 20 to 23 from 7 to 10 p.m. each night. There will be food, raffles, rides and games. For more information, go to www.hvfd7.com.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

JESSE YEATMAN