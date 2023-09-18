The St. Mary’s County commissioners will host a joint public meeting with the St. Mary’s legislative delegation on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. in the commissioners' meeting room, located in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown. The purpose of this meeting is to consider requests by the commissioners and proposals by organizations and members of the public for enactment of legislation during the 2024 Maryland General Assembly session.
This year the following legislative proposals were submitted to the commissioners for consideration: requiring state-owned nursing homes to report certain deficiencies to local governing bodies; creating a new class of beer and wine license for nonprofit theaters; creating a new class of permits for beer, wine and liquor tasting; requesting funding for Southern Maryland animal agriculture and livestock farmers transitioning to plant-based agriculture; requesting funding for a program to better preserve local produce for long-term storage; and reporting to the General Assembly on which public highways the commissioners consider appropriate for the operation of golf carts.
Patuxent Habitat for Humanity is planning for a new home build in 2024 and is accepting applications now. To qualify, a person must have an annual household income of between $35,000 and $60,000 and have been a St. Mary’s County resident for at least one year. Visit www.patuxenthabitat.org to complete the home interest form. Once that form is received the organization will provide an invitation to an application workshop planned for Oct. 7. Previous applicants should update information as needed. For more information, call 301-863-6227, ext. 16.
Roller skating offered at Leonard Hall
Family Skate is offered at the newly renovated Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown every Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. Entrance is $5 per person and skates are available to rent for $2.50 or bring your own skates.
St. Mary’s County government has launched a new public survey to better understand local priorities and concerns on a wide range of county services and the local quality of life.
The survey will enable the local government to understand neighborhood issues and enhance their responsiveness to community priorities more holistically. The survey asks residents to rate their experience with different aspects of life in St. Mary’s County, including affordable housing, education, transportation, and public safety.