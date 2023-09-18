Legislators, commissioners to host joint meeting

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will host a joint public meeting with the St. Mary’s legislative delegation on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. in the commissioners' meeting room, located in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown. The purpose of this meeting is to consider requests by the commissioners and proposals by organizations and members of the public for enactment of legislation during the 2024 Maryland General Assembly session.


  

JESSE YEATMAN