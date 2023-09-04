Health department to host recovery walk
The St. Mary’s County Health Department will host the second annual St. Mary’s Goes Purple Walk for Recovery on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon in Leonardtown Square. This family-friendly, free event will celebrate those recovering from substance use, help end stigma surrounding mental health and addiction, and bring awareness to the disease of addiction and how it impacts our community.
The Walk for Recovery is open to all interested community members and businesses. Registration is highly recommended but not mandatory at eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-recovery-awareness-walk-tickets.
This event will feature music, giveaways, free Naloxone/Narcan training, behavioral health resources, and fun activities including recovery poetry and lawn games. Attendees will receive a T-shirt and a water bottle (while supplies last). For more information, visit smchd.org/gopurple.
Law enforcement crackdowns on speeding, distracted and aggressive driving
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police and the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office are implementing a multi-agency initiative: Slow Down St. Mary’s, a comprehensive response to combat the rise in traffic-related fatalities.
Eight deaths have stemmed from fatal motor vehicle collisions in St. Mary’s County this year, compared to 10 deaths in all of 2022, according to a joint release from the agencies. This number does not include the numerous collisions resulting in serious non-fatal injuries to citizens. Speeding, distracted driving and aggressive driving have been identified as contributing factors in many of this year’s crashes.
St. Mary’s Sheriff Steve Hall (R) and Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Commander Lt. Krystle Rossignol have agreed to dedicate and combine resources for a joint initiative focused on changing driver behavior with the issuance of citations.
St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R) and her staff will hold the line in seeking fines and point assessment penalties for those infractions, including: aggressive driving, reckless driving, negligent driving, speeding, riving a vehicle or participating in a race or speed contest, driving while using a handheld phone/earbuds, failure to stop/remain stopped for a stopped school bus, exceeding the speed limit in a posted school zone and traffic infractions that contribute to an accident.
Slow Down St. Mary’s not only stresses the importance of obeying the speed limit, it also re-enforces the need to focus on the safe operation of vehicles and respect other motorists who share local roadways. This cooperative effort seeks to save lives and address the dangerous trends affecting the community.
Roller skating offered at Leonard Hall
Family Skate is offered at the newly renovated Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown every Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. Entrance is $5 per person and skates are available to rent for $2.50 or bring your own skates.
Online registration is available at stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate, click the Online Registration button and then choose Special Events. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800, or email webtrac@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Survey to gauge residents
St. Mary’s County government has launched a new public survey to better understand local priorities and concerns on a wide range of county services and the local quality of life.
The survey will enable the local government to understand neighborhood issues and enhance their responsiveness to community priorities more holistically. The survey asks residents to rate their experience with different aspects of life in St. Mary’s County, including affordable housing, education, transportation, and public safety.
Community members may also access the survey directly at stmaryscountymd.gov/survey.
Weekly adult literacy program underway
Literacy Council of St. Mary’s and the St. Mary’s County Health Department have partnered to launch an adult education tutor match program at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The program is held every Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m.
To apply to be a tutor or a student with the Literacy Council, call 301-863-4847 or email stmalit@somd.lib.md.us. To learn more about services and programs offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.
State’s attorney’s office creates one-stop-shop for child support
Gov. Wes Moore (D) earlier this spring signed St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling’s (R) legislative initiative, “The St. Mary’s County — Transfer of Child Support Unit and Personnel to the Child Support Administration Bill (HB 526)” into law. The St. Mary’s County delegation submitted the bill, which will provide fiscal savings to St. Mary’s County taxpayers of over $330,000 annually, according to a release from the state’s attorney’s office. The move will streamline processes for individuals by providing all child support needs through just one department at Social Services.
The law becomes effective on Oct. 1. St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services is located at 21775 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park and 23110 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For more, call 240-895-7000 or visit https://dhs.maryland.gov/local-offices/st-marys-county/.
