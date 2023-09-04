Health department to host recovery walk

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will host the second annual St. Mary’s Goes Purple Walk for Recovery on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon in Leonardtown Square. This family-friendly, free event will celebrate those recovering from substance use, help end stigma surrounding mental health and addiction, and bring awareness to the disease of addiction and how it impacts our community.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

JESSE YEATMAN