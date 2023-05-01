Commissioners to host public forum

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will host a public forum on Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the board's meeting room in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. Residents can speak directly to commissioners on topics of their choosing. Those wishing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes. In lieu of in-person attendance, residents may also submit a video of their comments to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com. Video submissions must be three minutes or less in length and be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, May 8.


JESSE YEATMAN