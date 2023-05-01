The St. Mary’s County commissioners will host a public forum on Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the board's meeting room in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. Residents can speak directly to commissioners on topics of their choosing. Those wishing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes. In lieu of in-person attendance, residents may also submit a video of their comments to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com. Video submissions must be three minutes or less in length and be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, May 8.
Anyone wishing to provide more detailed feedback to the CSMC can do so at any time via email to: csmc@stmarysmd.com or by mail to Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20650.
Members sought for boards, commissions and committees
The St. Mary's County commissioners are seeking applications from residents who are interested in volunteering on a local boards, committees and commissions. Visit stmaryscountymd.gov/boards for the membership application and detailed descriptions of groups with vacancies. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than May 19.
Road work on FDR Boulevard at Buck Hewitt Road underway
The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Work’s contractor continues construction for the FDR Boulevard extension. Travel lanes in each direction of Buck Hewitt Road, at the FDR Blvd intersection, will be diverted to allow for the construction of a new roundabout intersection.
Motorists are required to reduce speed to 20 mph within the work zone. The existing portion FDR Boulevard and Chickadee Circle will be connected to the temporary lane diversion on Buck Hewitt Road. Drivers are advised to follow the new lane markings and traffic signs.
During this construction, drivers may experience a brief delay and should use caution. Please remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns. Portable message signboards have been deployed to provide advance notification of the roadwork.
The Rotary Club of Charlotte Hall and Community Bank of the Chesapeake have awarded the St. Mary’s County Health Department with a $10,000 grant to promote the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline connects anyone in crisis — via call, text or chat — to a trained call specialist who will provide support and connect them to local resources as needed.
For more information about the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or to find local resources for behavioral health support, visit smchd.org/crisis.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.
Land preservation foundation now accepting applications
The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation is accepting applications for the fiscal 2024 easement cycle. Eligibility requirements include a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, land outside of the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county, and a minimum of 50% Class I, II or III soils. Applications must be received by by May 15.
The MALPF preserves productive farmland, curbs expansion of random urban development, and protects open spaces and wildlife habitat. MALPF purchases agricultural preservation easements that forever restrict development on prime farmland and woodland. The state of Maryland has preserved in perpetuity more agricultural land than any other state in the country. St. Mary’s County has preserved over 14,420 acres to date, using MALPF easements.
St. Mary’s County Public Schools is accepting online applications to attend Fairlead Academy for students who will be in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades during the 2023-2024 school year. Applications can be accessed online on the Fairlead Academy website and the Chopticon, Great Mills and Leonardtown high school websites. The application window will close on Friday, May 5. For more information about the program, call 301-475-0240.
Adult literacy program underway
Literacy Council of St. Mary’s and the St. Mary’s County Health Department have partnered to launch an adult education tutor match program at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The program is held every Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m.
To apply to be a tutor or a student with the Literacy Council, call 301-863-4847 or email stmalit@somd.lib.md.us. To learn more about services and programs offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.