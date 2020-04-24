You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

St. Mary's commissioners agenda for April 28

2 p.m. Invocation and pledge; approval of consent agenda

2:05 p.m. Office of the county attorney: 2A sanctuary resolution

2:15 p.m. Department of finance: bond sale

2:25 p.m. Commissioners time

Adjourn

Newsletters

Upcoming Events