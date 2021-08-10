Children's Day in Coltons Point
Enjoy a free day of family fun at the annual Children's Day at St. Clement's Island Museum Saturday, Aug. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Families can enjoy lots of activities including games, crafts, a bike raffle, free snow cones, balloons and lots more. Outside exhibitors include the local fire department and rescue squad and many more.
Hometown Karaoke & DJ Services will have everyone dancing to kid-friendly tunes. Mathnasium of California will have fun activities related to math.
The Optimist Club of the Seventh District will provide a kiddie tractor pull and a free bike raffle for children 12 and younger. Organizers encourage families to get there early - the first 200 children will receive a free water bottle courtesy of the museum division and sponsors.
The Optimist Club of the Seventh District will be selling hamburgers, hotdogs, fries and drinks.
The St. Clement's Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Coltons Point.
Citizens invited to submit legislative proposals
The St. Mary's County commissioners will host a joint meeting with county's legislative delegation Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. in the Chesapeake building in Leonardtown.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider requests from organizations and citizens for the enactment of legislation during the 2022 regular session of the Maryland General Assembly.
The form to submit a proposal can be found online on the county attorney's webpage or at stmarysmd.com/docs/2022_LEGISLATIVE_PROPOSAL_FORM.pdf.
The deadline for the commissioners to review the proposals to be considered at the October joint meeting is Aug. 25. Proponents will be provided an opportunity to be heard at the joint meeting. Please note that citizens can also choose to submit proposals directly to state legislators.
Hazardous waste collection day set
The St. Andrew’s Landfill will host a hazardous waste collection day on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The program allows residents to clean out their barns, basements, sheds, garages, storage areas under kitchen sinks, and take advantage of the opportunity to discard potentially toxic/dangerous materials properly.
Hazardous waste items which will be accepted for collection include acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners and alkyd (oil-based) paint.
Since latex paint is not considered hazardous, it can be disposed of with your regular trash collection as long as the mixture is hardened by adding absorbents (cat litter, sand, sawdust or paint drying crystals) before disposal. If, however, you are unable to do so, latex paint will also be accepted.
Items that will not be accepted include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials and picric acid.
Entries for Veterans Day Parade being accepted
Registration is now open for those wishing to participate in the 46th annual Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown.
Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars, horses are some of the entries which will be accepted.
The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, from Ryken High School. The line of march will proceed along Fenwick Street to the Leonardtown Town Square.
For more information or to request an entry form, contact parade organizer, Connie Pennington, at cdpennington@icloud.com or call 301-904-0707.
Information regarding parade guidelines are included with the forms. Entry forms should be returned by Oct. 22. Entries received after Oct. 22 will not be accepted.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN