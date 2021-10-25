Public input sought for land preservation, parks plan
Residents, business owners and other interested parties can participate in a public forum on a new land preservation, parks and recreation plan on Thursday, Oct. 28, at Wicomico Shores Golf Course.
The plan will examine existing parks, recreational facilities, programs and services; and determine the community’s current and future needs. The plan will prioritize the needs and desires for upgrading and improving parks, recreational facilities, amenities, programs and services.
There is also a needs assessment survey available. The results will help determine priorities for St. Mary’s County recreational facilities and activities as identified by residents.
Additionally, assessments for use patterns, existing barriers to usage and identified potential partnerships will be examined. The results of the survey and the public forum will help provide ways to best support the community’s recreational needs.
Public input is crucial, and all are invited to participate in the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/St-Marys-LPPRP-Survey
Those with questions regarding either the plan or survey can contact Christy Bishop, project manager, 301-475-4200, ext. 1811.
National Weather Service offering SKYWARN Class
The Department of Emergency Services will be hosting an online SKYWARN basics training Monday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Those interested in weather who would like to help the local National Weather Service office by providing data on the atmosphere observed from radar, satellites, and various reporting stations, can consider attending the course.
This course is a prerequisite for all other courses. Basics I is a good general overview of what it means to be a spotter and the basics of the different weather phenomena that impact the mid-Atlantic. Upon completion of the course, you will be registered in the program by the NWS and will receive a spotter code from the NWS within six weeks.
This SKYWARN Spotter Class is offered free of charge by the combined effort of the National Weather Service Office in Sterling, Va., and the Department of Emergency Services. This will be a National Weather Service meteorologist led online webinar class and preregistration is required.
To register for this online Basics I training go to www.eventbrite.com/e/skywarn-basics-st-marys-county-md-tickets-191143644787.
For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 2124, or email ema@stmarysmd.com.
Survey seeks to engage community input
The St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use & Growth Management has launched a survey to gather community input for the 10-year comprehensive plan. Community members are urged to identify and plan how to meet future needs by completing the survey.
All county residents 18 years of age and older are asked to complete the survey either online or in person at www.surveymonkey.com/r/comp_plan_update_CRC2Z9M.
Hard copies of the survey are available at the following locations:
• Department of Land Use & Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown
• Lexington Park Library, 21677 FDR Boulevard, Lexington Park
• Leonardtown Library, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown
• Charlotte Hall Library, 37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall
• Garvey Senior Activity Center, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown
• Loffler Senior Activity Center, 21905 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills
• Northern Senior Activity, 29655 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall
• Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown
Surveys must be completed no later than Oct. 31. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1505, or email Ben Cohen at ben.cohen@stmarysmd.com.
Entries for Veterans Day parade being accepted
Registration is now open for those wishing to participate in the 46th annual Veterans Day parade in Leonardtown. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars, horses are some of the entries which will be accepted.
The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, from St. Mary’s Ryken High School. The line of march will proceed along Fenwick Street to the Leonardtown Town Square.
For more information or to request an entry form, contact parade organizer, Connie Pennington, at cdpennington@icloud.com or call 301-904-0707.
Information regarding parade guidelines are included with the forms. Entry forms should be returned by Oct. 22. Entries received after Oct. 22 will not be accepted.
Board vacancies announced
St. Mary’s commissioners are inviting interested citizens to volunteer on various boards, committees and commissions. The county’s website provides detailed descriptions of the various boards and the membership application at stmarysmd.com/boards/. Applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Nov. 19.
Vacancies include: Adult Public Guardianship Review Board; Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission; Animal Control Board; Commission for Women; Commission on Aging; Commission on People with Disabilities; Ethics Commission; Library Board of Trustees (Applications must be received by Nov. 5); Recreation & Parks Board; Social Service Board; Transportation Advisory Committee; Animal Shelter; Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board; and Youth Advisory Committee.
The following vacancies have special requirements:; Board of Appeals – must have some planning experience; Economic Development Commission – small business owner; Electrical Examiners Board – licensed electrician; Historic Preservation Commission – discipline of architecture, architectural history, history or archaeology; Length of Service Awards Program – must have a financial background; Metropolitan Commission – must reside in the 7th District; Planning Commission – must have some planning experience; Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board (Alternate) – applications must be completed on the Governor’s Appointments Office website at govappointments.maryland.gov/; and Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s County (OPEB) – must have a financial background.
Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or contact Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707, for more information.
County launches website for pool
The St. Mary’s Department of Recreation & Parks Department launched a new website for the Wellness & Aquatics Center, which opened Sept. 13.
The website provides information for class offerings, operating hours, membership options and facility amenities. Visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/wellnesscenter for details.
Additionally, the department continues to recruit for all staff positions. Lifeguards and swim instructors are needed for immediate openings. Visit the jobs website at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/recreationjobs for details and to apply.
The county commissioners approved a lease agreement Aug. 31 with the College of Southern Maryland designating the Wellness and Aquatics Center, located on the Leonardtown Campus, be managed by the Department of Recreation & Parks.
For additional information regarding the Wellness and Aquatics Center, contact Marva Kumpf at marva.kumpf@stmarysmd.com.