The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 9 a.m. to consider public input on a proposed ordinance to amend the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for two new uses of Solar, Major and Solar, Minor.
The St. Mary's County Department of Land Use & Growth Management’s Comprehensive Plan Community Survey results are available at stmarysmd.com/lugm/comprehensiveplanupdate/. The survey results were presented to the planning commission on Monday, Dec. 13.
The comprehensive plan will guide future growth and development in the county by addressing 10 different elements — water resources, sensitive areas, priority preservation areas, land use and growth management, transportation, public facilities, housing, human services and community facilities, economic diversity, and fisheries.
The first comprehensive plan for St. Mary’s County was adopted in 1967, with successive plans adopted in 1974, 1988, 1999, 2002 and 2010. The most recent master plan, the Lexington Park Development District Plan, was adopted in 2016.
For more information or to get involved with the comprehensive planning process, call the 301-475-4200, ext. 1500, or email Courtney.Jenkins@stmarysmd.com.
Workshop to focus on how student language can lead to success
The group Partners for Success will host the workshop "What we say matters: Using language to boost student motivation, engagement an success" on Friday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department in Lexington Park.
The lineup for the 2022 Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival in Coltons Point was recently announced. The July 8-10 event will feature the Howard University Jazz Quartet, local favorite Latrice Carr, Brian Simpson and Kim Waters. Tickets, VIP and discount packages are available on the festival’s website, PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com, as well as on the event’s Facebook page.