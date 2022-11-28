Public meeting on legislative proposals
The St. Mary's County commissioners will host a joint meeting with the St. Mary’s legislative delegation on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown. The purpose of this meeting is to consider proposals by the commissioners and members of the public for enactment of legislation during the 2023 Maryland General Assembly session.
Citizens may attend in person or may may view the meeting remotely on Channel 95 or the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.
In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via email: csmc@stmarysmd.com or US Mail: PO Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650. Submit a 3-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com by Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.
A copy of the legislative proposals will be available in the county attorney’s office and online at stmarysmd.com/docs/LegislativeProposals2023.pdf.
Newly elected officials to be sworn in Dec. 5
Citizens of St. Mary’s County are invited to attend the quadrennial oath of office ceremony for St. Mary’s County elected officials at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. The event will take place inside the Leonardtown High School auditorium.
The following elected officials will be sworn at the ceremony: Debbie Mills Burch, clerk of the circuit court; Albert R. Babcock, Bill Mattingly and Michael R. White, judges of the orphans’ court; Phyllis R. Superior, register of wills; Dorothy Andrews, board of education; Karin Bailey, board of education; Steve A. Hall, sheriff; Mike Alderson Jr., Eric Colvin, Michael L. Hewitt and Scott R. Ostrow, county commissioners; and James Randy Guy, commissioner president.
Treasurer Christine L. Kelly and Jaymi Sterling, the county’s new state’s attorney, will be recognized during the ceremony. They will take their oaths of office in January 2023.
Members of the Leonardtown High School Orchestra will perform and the Chopticon Air Force Jr. ROTC will present the colors. Great Mills High School student Zhyreniah Plater will perform the National Anthem and NAS Patuxent River Executive Officer Capt. Derrick Kingsley will lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The ceremony will air live on St. Mary’s County government TV 95, however the event will not be streamed on YouTube. The program will be posted to the county’s YouTube channel following the completion of editing. For more, email events@stmarysmd.com.
Applications being accepted for school age care site directors, lead teachers, inclusion aides and substitute workers
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is accepting applications for school age care site directors, lead teachers, inclusion aides and substitute positions in the school age care division.
Positions require enthusiastic candidates who have experience working with school-aged children in a formal setting and meet the Maryland State Department of Education’s school-age care qualifications. Site directors manage before- and after-school care programs in county elementary schools. Lead teachers plan and implement activities for children attending before- and after-school care program. Substitutes are on-call to fill in as needed for staff. All staff are responsible for interacting with children and parents as well as participating in activities with the children.
Positions are located throughout the county. Candidates must have reliable transportation and be able to work between 6:15 to 9 a.m. and 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday as well as all day on school vacation days.
Training is available for highly qualified candidates requiring additional coursework to meet state licensing requirements. Former teachers are encouraged to apply.
Saturday adventures continue at museum
Families, children and adults of all ages can enjoy new outdoor activities at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum on select Saturdays from through December.
The activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Modeled loosely after “forest school” learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile “no right or wrong way to play” experiences.
Dates and activities at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum on Dec. 10 from noon to 2 p.m. with “Outdoor Play for the Holidays” (families and children, babies to preteens specific).
Registration is not required but encouraged. Call ahead of time and let staff know which session(s) you would like to attend. All the activities are included in regular museum admission. Play is rain or shine if there are no safety concerns.
Garvey Senior Activity Center adds new evening hours
The Garvey Senior Activity Center recently added evening hours. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.
The center is located at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown next to the library.
For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080, or visit stmarysmd.com/aging/garvey.