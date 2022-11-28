Public meeting on legislative proposals

The St. Mary's County commissioners will host a joint meeting with the St. Mary’s legislative delegation on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown. The purpose of this meeting is to consider proposals by the commissioners and members of the public for enactment of legislation during the 2023 Maryland General Assembly session.


CALEB M. SOPTELEAN