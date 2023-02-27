Testing, vaccination services adjusted
The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be changing COVID-19 testing and vaccine services beginning March 6. Drive-thru COVID-19 testing (rapid PCR testing and routine PCR testing) will be available on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment, call 301-997-8232 or go to smchd.org/covid-19-testing.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the SMCHD Health Clinic in Leonardtown on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. To make a vaccine appointment, call SMCHD at 301-475-4330. COVID-19 vaccines are also available through primary care offices and local pharmacies.
For more, visit smchd.org/coronavirus.
Fairlead Academy application window open
St. Mary’s County Public Schools is accepting online applications to attend Fairlead Academy for students who will be in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades during the 2023-2024 school year. Applications can be accessed online on the Fairlead Academy website and the Chopticon, Great Mills and Leonardtown high school websites. The application window will close on Friday, May 5. For more information about the program, call 301-475-0240.
Registration open for senior independence series
What are your plans for retirement? Do you know how to access Medicare, Medicaid, or other programs and services? Are you seeking volunteer opportunities within the St. Mary’s County community? Get connected and get the information you need at the Department of Aging & Human Services Keys to Senior Independence series.
The Keys to Senior Independence series will be held on Tuesdays, from March 7-28, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the College of Southern Maryland's Leonardtown campus. This year’s presentation topics are: Aging Actively on March 7, Planning for the Unexpected on March 14, Protecting Your Identity on March 21 and Aging in Place on March 28.
Sign up for one presentation or all four. For more information or to register, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Centenarian luncheon planned
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services will host its annual Centenarian Luncheon at the St. Mary’s County Elks Lodge, located at 45779 Fire Department Lane in California, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 10. Registration is required by Friday, March 17. Each honoree is limited to a maximum of three guests. Honorees must be 100 years of age or older as of April 10, 2023.
For more information or to register, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov. Learn more about our Department of Aging & Human Services at stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.
Women’s History Month ceremony scheduled
The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women announces the annual Women’s History Month brunch and awards ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, March 18, at Braddock Hall & Conference Center at the Bay District firehouse. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
The annual event celebrates and recognizes the accomplishments of women and girls. This year’s event theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”
Event proceeds support the Jane Hale-Sypher scholarship fund through the College of Southern Maryland, which was established to help returning non-traditional students to further their educational goals.
For event information, visit stmarysmd.com/cwawards or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1680.
Adult literacy program underway
Literacy Council of St. Mary’s and the St. Mary’s County Health Department have partnered to launch an adult education tutor match program at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The program is held every Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. To apply to be a tutor or a student with the Literacy Council, call 301-863-4847 or email stmalit@somd.lib.md.us. To learn more about services and programs offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.
Land preservation foundation now accepting applications
The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation is accepting applications for the fiscal 2024 easement cycle. Eligibility requirements include a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, land outside of the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county, and a minimum of 50% Class I, II or III soils. Applications must be received by by May 15.
The MALPF preserves productive farmland, curbs expansion of random urban development, and protects open spaces and wildlife habitat. MALPF purchases agricultural preservation easements that forever restrict development on prime farmland and woodland. The state of Maryland has preserved in perpetuity more agricultural land than any other state in the country. St. Mary’s County has preserved over 14,420 acres to date, using MALPF easements.
For more information on eligibility and the MALPF easement acquisition process, visit mda.maryland.gov/malpf/Pages/Fact-Sheets.aspx. To apply, contact the Donna Sasscer at 240-309-4021 or Donna.Sasscer@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Farmers markets are open this winter
St. Mary’s County announces winter hours for two farmers markets.
The Barns at New Market and the Home Grown Farm Market offer locally-grown and locally-made products ranging from eggs, meats and cheeses to soap, craft beverages and baked goods.
Barns at New Market is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and located at 29133 Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville. For more, visit Facebook.com/theBarnsatNewMarket.
Home Grown Farm Market is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and located at 21078 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. For more, visit Facebook.com/HomeGrownFarmMarket.
Questions may be directed to the department of economic development via email to lisa.ledman@stmarysmd.com or by calling 240-309-4022.
Applications accepted for school-related parks and rec jobs
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is accepting applications for school age care site directors, lead teachers, inclusion aides and substitute positions in the school age care division.
Positions require enthusiastic candidates who have experience working with school-aged children in a formal setting and meet the Maryland State Department of Education’s school-age care qualifications. Site directors manage before- and after-school care programs in county elementary schools. Lead teachers plan and implement activities for children attending before- and after-school care program. Substitutes are on-call to fill in as needed for staff. All staff are responsible for interacting with children and parents as well as participating in activities with the children.
Positions are located throughout the county. Candidates must have reliable transportation and be able to work between 6:15 to 9 a.m. and 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, as well as all day on school vacation days.
Training is available for highly qualified candidates requiring additional coursework to meet state licensing requirements. Former teachers are encouraged to apply. For more, visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate/recreationjobs.