Testing, vaccination services adjusted

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be changing COVID-19 testing and vaccine services beginning March 6. Drive-thru COVID-19 testing (rapid PCR testing and routine PCR testing) will be available on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment, call 301-997-8232 or go to smchd.org/covid-19-testing.


JESSE YEATMAN