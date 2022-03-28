Summerstock auditions set
The St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks presents the 40th production of Summerstock July 22-24 and 29-31 at Great Mills High School.
The 2022 production will be Stephen Schwartz and John Caird's "Children of Eden." Details of the show are available at stmarysmd.com/recreate/summerstock.
Auditions will be held at Great Mills High School on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are open to participants ages 10 to 23.
Audition forms, which must be completed, are available at stmarysmd.com/docs/summerstockaudition.pdf. For more, call 301-866-6562.
Job fair planned
St. Mary’s County is hosting a job fair on Saturday, April 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center and Leonardtown Library.
Representatives of multiple county departments will be on hand. Bring copies of your resume. The Leonardtown Library computer lab will provide computer access all day.
For more information, contact Sarah Miller at sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1073. To view and apply for current St. Mary’s County Government job openings, visit stmarysmd.com/hro/vacancies/.
First Landing Wine & Arts Festival planned
On Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Clement’s Island Museum will host three St. Mary’s County wineries and local crafters and artisans for the second annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival.
Visitors are invited to a full day of fun on the waterfront lawn of the museum. Guests can enjoy food from food trucks and purchase locally grown and produced wine by the glass or bottle from Port of Leonardtown Winery, Generations Vineyard and Xella Winery & Vineyard.
There will also be crafted items, art, family and children’s activities and more on the scenic shores of the Potomac River.
Learn the story of the first landing and the beginnings of Maryland in the museum or take a water taxi boat ride over to the St. Clement’s Island State Park and explore the site where the original “First Landing” took place in 1634.
A raffle is also being held for a chance to win local artist Nicole Stewart’s original artwork, “Water Taxi,” with tickets available now until the end of the event, April 9, when the winner will be drawn.
Event admission is free for all guests. The museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point. Call 301-769-2222 or visit www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum for more information about this event.
First Men’s Health Day event scheduled
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services will host the first Men’s Health Day event on June 4.
Commemorating National Men’s Health Month in June, this event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown.
Joining the Department at this inaugural event are guest speakers Dr. Adam Splaver, speaking about heart health, and Dr. Tushar Samdani, speaking about the importance of a healthy colon and rectal health.
Along with the guest speakers, Men’s Health Day will feature informational displays, health screenings, and lunch provided by Mission BBQ.
Preregistration for this event is strongly encouraged. To register, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging/menshealth/. For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com.