Telephone system to undergo maintenance
The St. Mary's County Department of Information Technology will perform system maintenance on the county government telephone system Friday, April 15, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Maintenance is expected to be completed by 2 p.m.
Telephone communications to county government may be unavailable during this time. Local 911 communications will not be affected by this maintenance.
Job fair planned
St. Mary’s County is hosting a job fair on Saturday, April 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center and Leonardtown Library.
Representatives of multiple county departments will be on hand. Bring copies of your resume. The Leonardtown Library computer lab will provide computer access all day.
For more information, contact Sarah Miller at sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1073. To view and apply for current St. Mary’s County Government job openings, visit stmarysmd.com/hro/vacancies/.
First Landing Wine & Arts Festival planned
On Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Clement’s Island Museum will host three St. Mary’s County wineries and local crafters and artisans for the second annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival.
Visitors are invited to a full day of fun on the waterfront lawn of the museum. Guests can enjoy food from food trucks and purchase locally grown and produced wine by the glass or bottle from Port of Leonardtown Winery, Generations Vineyard and Xella Winery & Vineyard.
There will also be crafted items, art, family and children’s activities and more on the scenic shores of the Potomac River.
Learn the story of the first landing and the beginnings of Maryland in the museum or take a water taxi boat ride over to the St. Clement’s Island State Park and explore the site where the original “First Landing” took place in 1634.
A raffle is also being held for a chance to win local artist Nicole Stewart’s original artwork, “Water Taxi,” with tickets available now until the end of the event, April 9, when the winner will be drawn.
Event admission is free for all guests. The museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point. Call 301-769-2222 or visit www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum for more information about this event.
First Men’s Health Day event scheduled
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services will host its first Men’s Health Day event on June 4.
Commemorating National Men’s Health Month in June, this event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown.
Joining the Department at this inaugural event are guest speakers Dr. Adam Splaver, speaking about heart health, and Dr. Tushar Samdani, speaking about the importance of a healthy colon and rectal health. Along with the guest speakers, Men’s Health Day will feature informational displays, health screenings, and lunch provided by Mission BBQ.
Preregistration for this event is strongly encouraged. To register, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging/menshealth/. For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com.