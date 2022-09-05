Household hazardous waste day
Clean out your barn, basement, shed, garage, storage areas under kitchen sinks, etc., and take advantage of the opportunity to properly discard potentially toxic/dangerous materials on Household Hazardous Waste Day.
The event takes place at the St. Andrew’s Landfill on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Hazardous waste items accepted for collection include acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners and alkyd (oil-based) paint.
As latex paint is not considered hazardous, it can be disposed of with your regular trash collection as long as the mixture is hardened by adding absorbents (cat litter, sand, sawdust or paint drying crystals) before disposal. If you cannot do so, latex paint will also be accepted.
Unacceptable items include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials and picric acid.
The Department of Public Works and Transportation can provide more information at 301-475-4200, ext. 3517, or visit www.co.saint-marys.md.us/dpw/recycling-solid-waste/.
Museums to host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures
Families, children and adults of all ages can enjoy new outdoor activities while visiting either St. Clement's Island Museum or Piney Point Lighthouse Museum on select Saturdays from August through December.
The activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Modeled loosely after "forest school" learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile "no right or wrong way to play" experiences.
Dates and activities at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum include Sept. 10 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. for families and children, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for adults is "Shore Combing: A Look at the Smaller Side of Life"; Nov. 12 from 12 to 3 p.m. is "Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories" (families and children; babies to preteens specific – all welcome); and Dec. 10 from 12 to 2 p.m. is "Outdoor Play for the Holidays" (families and children; babies to preteens specific – all welcome).
The remaining date for the year at St. Clement's Island Museum is Oct. 8 from 12 to 3 p.m. The activity will be "Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories" on St. Clement's Island (babies to preteens, weather permitting).
Registration is not required but encouraged. Call ahead of time and let staff know which session(s) you would like to attend. All the activities are included in regular museum admission. Play is rain or shine if there are no safety concerns.
The St. Clement's Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Coltons Point. The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is located at 44720 Lighthouse Road.
‘Dinner and a Cruise’ series expanded this year
People can enjoy a fun evening of cruising on the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and delicious seafood dinner at waterside Morris Point Restaurant during a series of themed events throughout the season.
The remaining event for the year, Sunday, Sept. 11, features “Shipwrecks of the Chesapeake” from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 will feature an environmental topic from 2 to 6 p.m.
Tickets for all cruises are $75 per person or $140 per couple, and include boat ride, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and dinner at Morris Point Restaurant. For more information or to reserve tickets, call St. Clement’s Island Museum at 301-769-2222. Visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum for details.
Garvey Senior Activity Center adds evening hours
The Garvey Senior Activity Center recently added evening hours.
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, the center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
The center is located at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown next to the library.
For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080, or visit stmarysmd.com/aging/garvey.
Volunteers sought for county boards
St. Mary's County is looking for volunteers to serve on various county boards, commissions and committees.
Descriptions of the boards and membership applications are available at stmarysmd.com/boards/. Interested applicants should submit an application and resume no later than Nov. 22.
Adult Public Guardianship Review Board; Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission; Airport Advisory Board; Commission for Women; Commission on Aging; Commission on the Environment; Commission on People with Disabilities; Economic Development Commission; Ethics Commission; Housing Authority Board; Human Relations Commission; Library Board of Trustees (application must be filed by Oct. 31); Recreation & Parks Board; Social Services Board; Transportation Advisory Committee; Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board
The following vacancies have special requirements:Electrical Examiners Board – Must be a licensed electrician; Metropolitan Commission (2 vacancies) – Applicants must live in the 2nd, 9th or 7th Districts; Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s County – Must have a financial background.
One can also call Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1707, for more information.
Locals invited to make legislative proposals
St. Mary’s County invites the public to present legislative proposals for the 2023 regular session of the General Assembly.
The form to submit a legislative proposal can be found online on the County Attorney page or at stmarysmd.com/docs/2023_LEGISLATIVE_PROPOSAL_FORM.pdf/.
Oct. 17 is the deadline to submit proposals to the county commissioners to be considered at their Dec. 13 joint meeting with the state delegation.
Proponents will be provided an opportunity to be heard at the joint meeting. Citizens can also choose to submit proposals directly to the delegation per their schedule.
To send a proposal, email csmc@stmarysmd.com or matt.morgan@house.state.md.us.