Nominations sought for sustainability awards
The St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment is seeking nominations for the 2022 Sustainability Awards, which recognize St. Mary’s organizations and residents for outstanding efforts to improve the local environment.
Community members are encouraged to submit nominations for students or schools, restaurants, businesses, nonprofits, farms or agricultural organizations, and even individuals or a household that has demonstrated environmental stewardship, resource conservation, innovative or best practices and/or pollution prevention.
Nomination forms are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 28. Nominations and requests for more information on the awards should be emailed to CoEStMarys@gmail.com. For more information, visit stmaryscountymd.gov/coe.
Women’s History Month ceremony scheduled
The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women announces the annual Women’s History Month brunch and awards ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, March 18, at Braddock Hall & Conference Center at the Bay District firehouse. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
The annual event celebrates and recognizes the accomplishments of women and girls. This year’s event theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”
Event proceeds support the Jane Hale-Sypher scholarship fund through the College of Southern Maryland, which was established to help returning non-traditional students to further their educational goals.
For event information, visit stmarysmd.com/cwawards or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1680.
Land preservation foundation now accepting applications
The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation is accepting applications for the fiscal 2024 easement cycle. Eligibility requirements include a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, land outside of the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county, and a minimum of 50% Class I, II or III soils. Applications must be received by by May 15.
The MALPF preserves productive farmland, curbs expansion of random urban development, and protects open spaces and wildlife habitat. MALPF purchases agricultural preservation easements that forever restrict development on prime farmland and woodland. The state of Maryland has preserved in perpetuity more agricultural land than any other state in the country. St. Mary’s County has preserved over 14,420 acres to date, using MALPF easements.
For more information on eligibility and the MALPF easement acquisition process, visit mda.maryland.gov/malpf/Pages/Fact-Sheets.aspx. To apply, contact the Donna Sasscer at 240-309-4021 or Donna.Sasscer@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Farmers markets are open this winter
St. Mary’s County announces winter hours for two farmers markets.
The Barns at New Market and the Home Grown Farm Market offer locally-grown and locally-made products ranging from eggs, meats and cheeses to soap, craft beverages and baked goods.
Barns at New Market is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and located at 29133 Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville. For more, visit Facebook.com/theBarnsatNewMarket.
Home Grown Farm Market is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and located at 21078 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. For more, visit Facebook.com/HomeGrownFarmMarket.
Questions may be directed to the department of economic development via email to lisa.ledman@stmarysmd.com or by calling 240-309-4022.
Applications accepted for school-related parks and rec jobs
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is accepting applications for school age care site directors, lead teachers, inclusion aides and substitute positions in the school age care division.
Positions require enthusiastic candidates who have experience working with school-aged children in a formal setting and meet the Maryland State Department of Education’s school-age care qualifications. Site directors manage before- and after-school care programs in county elementary schools. Lead teachers plan and implement activities for children attending before- and after-school care program. Substitutes are on-call to fill in as needed for staff. All staff are responsible for interacting with children and parents as well as participating in activities with the children.
Positions are located throughout the county. Candidates must have reliable transportation and be able to work between 6:15 to 9 a.m. and 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, as well as all day on school vacation days.
Training is available for highly qualified candidates requiring additional coursework to meet state licensing requirements. Former teachers are encouraged to apply. For more, visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate/recreationjobs.