St. Mary's operations for Thanksgiving
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all St. Mary's County government administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25. Offices will reopen with regular operating schedules Monday, Nov. 28.
The six convenience centers and the St. Andrew's Landfill will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24. They will reopen for normal business hours Friday, Nov. 25.
All three St. Mary's County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will close early at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25.
All senior activity centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25. There will be no home-delivered meals.
The St. Mary's Transit System (STS) will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25.
The St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks programs and facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24. They will reopen for normal business hours Friday, Nov. 25.
The St. Clement's Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and the Old Jail Museum will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24. They will reopen for visitors Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24. The golf course will be open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Riverview Restaurant will be open 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.
Applications being accepted for school age care site directors, lead teachers, inclusion aides and substitutes
The St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks is accepting applications for school age care site directors, lead teachers, inclusion aides and substitute positions in the school age care division.
Positions require enthusiastic candidates who have experience working with school-aged children in a formal setting and meet the Maryland State Department of Education’s school-age care qualifications. Site directors manage before- and after-school care programs in county elementary schools. Lead teachers plan and implement activities for children attending before- and after-school care program. Substitutes are on-call to fill in as needed for staff. All staff are responsible for interacting with children and parents as well as participating in activities with the children.
Positions are located throughout the county. Candidates must have reliable transportation and be able to work between 6:15 to 9 a.m. and 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday as well as all day on school vacation days. Training is available for highly qualified candidates requiring additional coursework to meet state licensing requirements. Former teachers are encouraged to apply.
Saturday adventures continue
Families, children and adults of all ages can enjoy new outdoor activities at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum on select Saturdays from through December.
The activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Modeled loosely after "forest school" learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile "no right or wrong way to play" experiences.
Dates and activities at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum on Dec. 10 from noon to 2 p.m. with "Outdoor Play for the Holidays" (families and children, babies to preteens specific).
Registration is not required but encouraged. Call ahead of time and let staff know which session(s) you would like to attend. All the activities are included in regular museum admission. Play is rain or shine if there are no safety concerns.
NYC holiday trip offered
The St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks announces their New York City Holiday Trip is open for registration. The trip will take place Saturday, Dec. 10.
New York City is transformed into a winter wonderland, from the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center to the Christmas window displays at Macy's and Saks Fifth Avenue, ice skating or riding a carriage through Central Park. There are endless Christmas sights to enjoy during the holiday season in New York City.
Registration is $95 for residents or $105 for non-residents per person, including children. Preregistration is required and registration is open until Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.
The bus will depart from 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown at 5:30 a.m. and return to the same lot at 12:30 a.m. The bus will arrive in NYC around 11:30 a.m. and depart at 7 p.m.
Trips will travel on a coach bus with heating and air conditioning. Most buses offer a restroom and reclining seating. All trips require a pre-registration deadline to ensure enough participants; a minimum of 30 participants are required for a trip.
If space is still available after the deadline, late registrations will be accepted. Trips canceled due to low registration will receive a 100% refund. Passengers under the age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Bus trip reservations are final. Cancellations will not result in a refund.
For more information, email webtrac@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800.
Volunteers sought for county boards
St. Mary's County is looking for volunteers to serve on various county boards, commissions and committees.
Descriptions of the boards and membership applications are available at stmarysmd.com/boards/. Interested applicants should submit an application and resume no later than Nov. 22.
Adult Public Guardianship Review Board; Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission; Airport Advisory Board; Commission for Women; Commission on Aging; Commission on the Environment; Commission on People with Disabilities; Economic Development Commission; Ethics Commission; Housing Authority Board; Human Relations Commission; Recreation & Parks Board; Social Services Board; Transportation Advisory Committee; Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board.
The following vacancies have special requirements: Electrical Examiners Board, must be a licensed electrician; Metropolitan Commission (2 vacancies), applicants must live in the 2nd, 9th or 7th districts; Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s County, must have a financial background.
Call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707, for more information.
Garvey Senior Activity Center adds evening hours
The Garvey Senior Activity Center recently added evening hours. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.
The center is located at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown next to the library. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080, or visit stmarysmd.com/aging/garvey.