Citizens Academy taking applications
The St. Mary’s County Government Citizens Academy is now accepting applications for participation in the nine-week overview of county government operations.
The academy will meet on consecutive Tuesday evenings between Sept. 6 and Nov. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at various county locations.
It is open to St. Mary’s County residents, 18 years of age and older and limited to 30 applicants. Participants will gain a better understanding of county government operations and will receive a certificate upon completion.
At the first session participants will receive an overview of county administration. Subsequent sessions will focus on the departments of aging and human services, economic development, land use and growth management, recreation and parks, public works and transportation and emergency services and St. Mary’s County government partners including the health department, libraries, St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, the sheriff’s office, and the department of social services.
Learn more about the Citizens Academy and apply at stmarysmd.com/pio/citizensacademy/. The deadline to apply is Aug.19.
For more information, contact the public information office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1340.
Feeding St. Mary's offers fresh produce
The first Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s Program will provide free farm fresh produce to the community on Aug. 6. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the U-Haul parking lot, 46041 Signature Lane, Lexington Park.
Attending families will be given a box filled with fresh produce, such as corn, tomatoes, squash and more. In addition to produce, frozen meat will be available at the Aug. 6 distribution event.
Family units will be limited to one box of produce per event. Food distribution will continue until indicated event end time or until produce runs out. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1050, or visit www.stmarysmd.com.
Art classes for kids at Coltons Point
Join art instructor Ellen Duke Wilson in exploring fine arts at St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids classes this summer.
Young artists will expand their understanding of art and history while learning to sketch, paint and sculpt. Students will also reflect on how making art can positively impact society for future generations.
“We’re very grateful to have the very talented Elle Duke Wilson back for a fourth year to teach these popular classes,” says Christina Barbour, site manager of St. Clement’s Island Museum. “The children have loved coming to each class here at the museum and learning something new in a fun, creative way.”
At the end of each session, all participants will create an individualized work of art to share with their families and community.
These classes are geared toward children ages 7 to 17. Preregistration is required and the price is $3 per child. All materials are provided, and participants should bring a light snack. Parents are encouraged to sign up soon as slots fill up quickly.
The following class dates are scheduled: July 26, 27 and 28; and Aug. 9, 10 and 11. For more information or to sign up your child, call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723.
Get lunch, learn and grow
St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Judy Center Early Learning Hub and Food and Nutrition Services is hosting its free summer meals program in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Library and a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meals are for children 18 and under free of charge.
All meals will be served from the St. Mary’s County Library’s Lexington Park Branch beginning June 21 through Friday, Aug. 19. Meals will be offered five days per week from noon to 1 p.m.
The cost of meals for adults accompanying their children will be covered by the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services. The Judy Center Staff will be on site during the month of July to offer families engaging learning activities that they may do at home.
For additional information, email foodservice@smcps.org.
Free museum admission offered to military members
The museums and historic sites of the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks will offer free admission for active members of the armed forces, as well as up to five family members, from Armed Forces Day, now through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
Museums participating include St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. Although the Old Jail Museum and Drayden African American Schoolhouse already offer free admission to all, guests are encouraged to visit these sites during this time as well. Note that free admission does not apply to the water taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum, only regular museum admission. The initiative is part of the Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums across America.
‘Dinner and a Cruise’ series expanded this year
Beginning earlier this spring visitors can enjoy a fun evening of cruising on the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and delicious seafood dinner at waterside Morris Point Restaurant during a series of themed events throughout the season.
Sunday, Aug. 7, features “Inside the Blackistone Lighthouse,” from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m., where your water tour will include a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island.
Sunday, Sept. 11, features “Shipwrecks of the Chesapeake” from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 will feature an environmental topic from 2 to 6 p.m.
Tickets for all cruises are $75 per person or $140 per couple, and include boat ride, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and dinner at Morris Point Restaurant. For more information or to reserve tickets, call St. Clement’s Island Museum at 301-769-2222. Visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum for details.