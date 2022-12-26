St. Mary's government holiday hours announced
In observance of the upcoming holidays, all St. Mary's County government administrative offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Convenience centers and the landfill will be closed New Year's Day.
Other county departments have varying holiday hours. Contact each department for more information or call 301-475-4200.
WARM program for homeless seeking volunteer drivers
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is seeking additional volunteer drivers for Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many, a winter emergency shelter program for homeless people.
The department coordinates transportation for the WARM program, including recruiting and scheduling volunteer drivers. Drivers must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license. Volunteers will be given access to a county-owned van. Volunteer slots are open seven days per week while WARM is operational.
Volunteer drivers are divided into an evening and a morning shift. Evening drivers pick up guests at the Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park at 5:30 p.m. for transportation to the selected host site for the evening. Morning drivers arrive at the host site by 7 a.m. the next morning to transport guests back to the church.
The WARM program is a partnership between the faith community, local human service agencies and citizens to provide safe shelter and hot meals to homeless people during the coldest months of the year. This year’s WARM season began Sunday, Nov. 13, and will end March 27.
To volunteer, contact Ursula Harris at 301-475-4200, ext. 1658, or at Ursula.Harris@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Applications being accepted for school-related parks and rec jobs
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is accepting applications for school age care site directors, lead teachers, inclusion aides and substitute positions in the school age care division.
Positions require enthusiastic candidates who have experience working with school-aged children in a formal setting and meet the Maryland State Department of Education’s school-age care qualifications. Site directors manage before- and after-school care programs in county elementary schools. Lead teachers plan and implement activities for children attending before- and after-school care program. Substitutes are on-call to fill in as needed for staff. All staff are responsible for interacting with children and parents as well as participating in activities with the children.
Positions are located throughout the county. Candidates must have reliable transportation and be able to work between 6:15 to 9 a.m. and 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday as well as all day on school vacation days.
Training is available for highly qualified candidates requiring additional coursework to meet state licensing requirements. Former teachers are encouraged to apply.