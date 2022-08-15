Museums to host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures
Families, children and adults of all ages can enjoy new outdoor activities while visiting either St. Clement's Island Museum or Piney Point Lighthouse Museum on select Saturdays of August through December.
The activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Modeled loosely after "forest school" learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile "no right or wrong way to play" experiences.
The remaining date for the year at St. Clement's Island Museum is Oct. 8 from 12 to 3 p.m. The activity will be "Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories" on St. Clement's Island (babies to preteens, weather permitting).
Dates and activities at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum include Sept. 10 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. for families and children, and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for adults is "Shore Combing: A Look at the Smaller Side of Life"; Nov. 12 from 12 to 3 p.m. is "Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories" (families and children; babies to preteens specific – all welcome); and Dec. 10 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. is "Outdoor Play for the Holidays" (families and children; babies to preteens specific – all welcome).
Registration is not required but encouraged. Call ahead of time and let staff know which session(s) you would like to attend. All the activities are included in regular museum admission. Play is rain or shine if there are no safety concerns.
The St. Clement's Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Coltons Point. The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is located at 44720 Lighthouse Road.
Citizens Academy taking applications
The St. Mary’s County Government Citizens Academy is now accepting applications for participation in the nine-week overview of county government operations.
The academy will meet on consecutive Tuesday evenings between Sept. 6 and Nov. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at various county locations.
It is open to St. Mary’s County residents, 18 years of age and older and limited to 30 applicants. Participants will gain a better understanding of county government operations and will receive a certificate upon completion.
At the first session participants will receive an overview of county administration. Subsequent sessions will focus on the departments of aging and human services, economic development, land use and growth management, recreation and parks, public works and transportation and emergency services and St. Mary’s County government partners including the health department, libraries, St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, the sheriff’s office, and the department of social services.
Learn more about the Citizens Academy and apply at stmarysmd.com/pio/citizensacademy/. The deadline to apply is Aug. 19. For more information, contact the public information office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1340.
Free museum admission offered to military members
The museums and historic sites of the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks will offer free admission for active members of the armed forces, as well as up to five family members, from Armed Forces Day, now through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
Museums participating include St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. Although the Old Jail Museum and Drayden African American Schoolhouse already offer free admission to all, guests are encouraged to visit these sites during this time as well. Note that free admission does not apply to the water taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum, only regular museum admission. The initiative is part of the Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums across America.
‘Dinner and a Cruise’ series expanded this year
People can enjoy a fun evening of cruising on the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and delicious seafood dinner at waterside Morris Point Restaurant during a series of themed events throughout the season.
The remaining event for the year, Sunday, Sept. 11, features “Shipwrecks of the Chesapeake” from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 will feature an environmental topic from 2 to 6 p.m.
Tickets for all cruises are $75 per person or $140 per couple, and include boat ride, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and dinner at Morris Point Restaurant. For more information or to reserve tickets, call St. Clement’s Island Museum at 301-769-2222. Visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum for details.