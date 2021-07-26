Health department taking walk-in clients again
The St. Mary’s County Health Department announced the reopening of all services to walk-in clients, effective Aug. 2.
Masks/face coverings will continue to be required in clinical care areas for all persons age 2 and older. Visitors age 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear a mask in all indoor areas. Free masks are available upon request. Accommodations are offered as needed to ensure access to services for all residents.
Appointments, electronic, and phone services continue to be available and are highly encouraged for reduced wait-times. Community members may also receive assistance relating to these and other programs online at smchd.org and via telephone at 301-475-4330.
National Lighthouse Weekend scheduled
Join the St. Mary’s County Museum Division in celebrating some of St. Mary’s County’s most significant lighthouses during National Lighthouse Weekend, Saturday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 8, at Piney Point Lighthouse in Piney Point and Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island, near Colton’s Point.
Special activities and tours will be available at both locations during the entire weekend. In Colton’s Point, check out the St. Clement’s Island Museum before taking a boat ride out to St. Clement’s Island, where visitors can experience a free tour of Blackistone Lighthouse (the replica of the original lighthouse that stood near the same location on the island) from the St. Clement’s Hundred Blackistone Lighthouse volunteers. Regular museum admission and water taxi fees apply.
At Piney Point, visitors can celebrate the oldest lighthouse on the Potomac’s 185th anniversary with tours of the museum, Potomac River Maritime Exhibit featuring full-sized workboats, two floors of brand-new exhibits main museum building, the Piney Point lighthouse tower, Keeper’s Quarters and grounds. The keeper’s quarters and the lighthouse will offer special tours featuring Lightkeeper Yeatman and his wife. The National Capital Radio and Television Museum from Bowie will also be on-site with a special exhibit. Visitors will also be able to view special Lego Lighthouse Contest displays at the main museum. While admission and tours are offered free of charge this weekend only, donations are greatly appreciated to support the museum.
The official day (National Lighthouse Day), as designated by Congress Aug. 7, 1989, is the anniversary of the signing of the Aug. 7, 1789, Congressional Act “for the establishment and support of lighthouses, beacons, buoys and public piers” and the date of the first commissioned federal lighthouse.
Elms Beach Park to close weekdays
The Department of Recreation and Parks announces that Elms Beach Park will be closed during the weekdays beginning Tuesday, July 20.
The park's closure is to remove grasses that have accumulated on the shoreline due to recent storms. Elms Beach Park will be open on weekends from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for citizen enjoyment.
The grass removal project may take up to two weeks.
For additional information, contact Tyrone Harris, facilities coordinator, at 301-475-4200, ext. 1673, or 240-434-6669 or by email at tyrone.harris@stmarysmd.com.
Hazardous waste collection day set
The St. Andrew’s Landfill will host a hazardous waste collection day on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The program allows residents to clean out their barns, basements, sheds, garages, storage areas under kitchen sinks, and take advantage of the opportunity to discard potentially toxic/dangerous materials properly.
Hazardous waste items which will be accepted for collection include acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners and alkyd (oil-based) paint.
Since latex paint is not considered hazardous, it can be disposed of with your regular trash collection as long as the mixture is hardened by adding absorbents (cat litter, sand, sawdust or paint drying crystals) before disposal. If, however, you are unable to do so, latex paint will also be accepted.
Items that will not be accepted include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials and picric acid.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN