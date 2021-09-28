Survey seeks to engage community input
The St. Mary's County Department of Land Use & Growth Management has launched a survey to gather community input for the ten-year comprehensive plan. Community members are urged to identify and plan how to meet future needs by completing the survey.
All county residents 18 years of age and older are asked to complete the survey either online or in person at www.surveymonkey.com/r/comp_plan_update_CRC2Z9M.
Hard copies of the survey are available at the following locations:
•Department of Land Use & Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown
•Lexington Park Library, 21677 FDR Boulevard, Lexington Park
•Leonardtown Library, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown
•Charlotte Hall Library, 37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall
•Garvey Senior Activity Center, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown
•Loffler Senior Activity Center, 21905 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills
•Northern Senior Activity, 29655 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall
•Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown
Surveys must be completed no later than Oct. 31.
For further information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1505, or email Ben Cohen at ben.cohen@stmarysmd.com.
County launches website for pool, wellness center
The St. Mary's Department of Recreation & Parks Department launched a new website for the Wellness & Aquatics Center, which opened Sept. 13.
The website provides information for class offerings, operating hours, membership options and facility amenities. Visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/wellnesscenter for details.
Additionally, the department continues to recruit for all staff positions. Lifeguards and swim instructors are needed for immediate openings. Visit the jobs website at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/recreationjobs for details and to apply.
The county commissioners approved a lease agreement Aug. 31 with the College of Southern Maryland designating the Wellness and Aquatics Center, located on the Leonardtown Campus, be managed by the Department of Recreation & Parks.
For additional information regarding the Wellness and Aquatics Center, contact Marva Kumpf at marva.kumpf@stmarysmd.com.
Entries for Veterans Day parade being accepted
Registration is now open for those wishing to participate in the 46th annual Veterans Day parade in Leonardtown. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars, horses are some of the entries which will be accepted.
The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, from St. Mary's Ryken High School. The line of march will proceed along Fenwick Street to the Leonardtown Town Square.
For more information or to request an entry form, contact parade organizer, Connie Pennington, at cdpennington@icloud.com or call 301-904-0707.
Information regarding parade guidelines are included with the forms. Entry forms should be returned by Oct. 22. Entries received after Oct. 22 will not be accepted.