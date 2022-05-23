Chamber of commerce hosting candidate event
The St. Mary's County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum on Thursday, June 9 at 5:30 at the USMSM campus in California off Airport Road. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The event will include candidates for state's attorney, Richard Fritz and Jaymi Sterling, and sheriff, Todd Fleenor, Steve Hall and John O'Connor. All are Republicans. No Democrats filed for these positions.
Cost is $10. Register to attend by Friday, June 3 by calling the chamber at 301-737-3001 or go online at smcchamber.com.
First Men’s Health Day event scheduled
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services will host its first Men’s Health Day event on Saturday, June 4.
Commemorating National Men’s Health Month in June, this event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown.
Joining the Department at this inaugural event are guest speakers Dr. Adam Splaver, speaking about heart health, and Dr. Tushar Samdani, speaking about the importance of a healthy colon and rectal health. Along with the guest speakers, Men’s Health Day will feature informational displays, health screenings, and lunch provided by Mission BBQ.
Preregistration for this event is strongly encouraged. To register, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging/menshealth/. For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com.
Free museum admission offered to military members through Sept. 5
The museums and historic sites of the St. Mary's County Department of Recreation & Parks will offer free admission for active members of the armed forces, as well as up to five family members, from Armed Forces Day, now through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
Museums participating include St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. Although the Old Jail Museum and Drayden African American Schoolhouse already offer free admission to all, guests are encouraged to visit these sites during this time as well. Please note that free admission does not apply to the water taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum, only regular museum admission.
The initiative is part of the Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums across America.
AeroPark Innovation District to host competition June 15-16
The 2022 Student UAS competition is moving to the AeroPark Innovation District at the St. Mary's Airport on June 15-16.
The competition fosters interest in Unmanned Aerial Systems, stimulates interest in UAS technologies and careers and engages students in a challenging UAS mission.
The competition requires students to design, integrate, report on, and demonstrate a UAS capable of autonomous flight and navigation, remote sensing via onboard payload sensors and execute specific tasks. The 2022 competition currently has 1,000-plus contestants, volunteers and coaches registered to attend, with flight missions scheduled.
For more information, visit www.auvsi-suas.org.
'Dinner and a Cruise' series expanded
Beginning earlier this spring visitors can enjoy a fun evening of cruising on the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and delicious seafood dinner at waterside Morris Point Restaurant during a series of themed events throughout the season.
Sunday, June 12, features “Lost Towns of Tidewater Maryland.”
Sunday, July 17, features “Inside Blackistone Lighthouse,” from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. where your water tour will include a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island.
Sunday, Aug. 7, features “Inside the Blackistone Lighthouse,” from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m., where your water tour will include a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island.
Sunday, Sept. 11, features “Shipwrecks of the Chesapeake” from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 will feature an environmental topic from 2 to 6 p.m.
Tickets for all cruises are $75 per person or $140 per couple, and include boat ride, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and dinner at Morris Point Restaurant. For more information or to reserve tickets, call St. Clement’s Island Museum at 301-769-2222. Visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum for details.