Open house on Southampton revitalization set
The St. Mary's County Department of Public Works and Transportation and the Metropolitan Commission will hold a public information meeting with an open house format on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Carver Recreation Center, located at 47382 Lincoln Ave. in Lexington Park, to provide information regarding the Southampton Revitalization Project.
The department, MetCom and engineering consultant CSBI are preparing design plans for the Southampton Revitalization Project that will include improvements to the county maintained roads and public water/sewer systems over the next several years. Improvements will include the reconstruction of roads, sidewalks, driveway aprons, storm drainage system, new stormwater management facilities and improvements to the public water and sewer systems.
Additional information will be provided at the open house meeting. Project construction is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2023, beginning with Phase 1 and working systematically through the three phases.
Contact the public works and transportation department at 301-475-4200, ext. 3525, for more information or if you cannot attend the meeting and would like to provide comment.
Museums to host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures
Families, children and adults of all ages can enjoy new outdoor activities while visiting either St. Clement's Island Museum or Piney Point Lighthouse Museum on select Saturdays from August through December.
The activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Modeled loosely after "forest school" learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile "no right or wrong way to play" experiences.
The remaining date for the year at St. Clement's Island Museum is Oct. 8 from 12 to 3 p.m. The activity will be "Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories" on St. Clement's Island (babies to preteens, weather permitting).
Dates and activities at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum include Nov. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. with "Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories" (families and children; babies to preteens specific – all welcome), and Dec. 10 from noon to 2 p.m. with "Outdoor Play for the Holidays" (families and children; babies to preteens specific – all welcome).
Registration is not required but encouraged. Call ahead of time and let staff know which session(s) you would like to attend. All the activities are included in regular museum admission. Play is rain or shine if there are no safety concerns.
The St. Clement's Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Coltons Point. The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is located at 44720 Lighthouse Road.
Garvey Senior Activity Center adds evening hours
The Garvey Senior Activity Center recently added evening hours. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
The center is located at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown next to the library. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080, or visit stmarysmd.com/aging/garvey.
Volunteers sought for county boards
St. Mary's County is looking for volunteers to serve on various county boards, commissions and committees.
Descriptions of the boards and membership applications are available at stmarysmd.com/boards/. Interested applicants should submit an application and resume no later than Nov. 22.
Adult Public Guardianship Review Board; Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission; Airport Advisory Board; Commission for Women; Commission on Aging; Commission on the Environment; Commission on People with Disabilities; Economic Development Commission; Ethics Commission; Housing Authority Board; Human Relations Commission; Library Board of Trustees (application must be filed by Oct. 31); Recreation & Parks Board; Social Services Board; Transportation Advisory Committee; Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board
The following vacancies have special requirements:Electrical Examiners Board – Must be a licensed electrician; Metropolitan Commission (2 vacancies) – Applicants must live in the 2nd, 9th or 7th Districts; Retiree Benefit Trust of St. Mary’s County – Must have a financial background.
One can also call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707, for more information.
Locals invited to make legislative proposals
St. Mary’s County invites the public to present legislative proposals for the 2023 regular session of the General Assembly. The form to submit a legislative proposal can be found online on the County Attorney page or at stmarysmd.com/docs/2023_LEGISLATIVE_PROPOSAL_FORM.pdf/.
Oct. 17 is the deadline to submit proposals to the county commissioners to be considered at their Dec. 13 joint meeting with the state delegation.
Proponents will be provided an opportunity to be heard at the joint meeting. Citizens can also choose to submit proposals directly to the delegation per their schedule. To send a proposal, email csmc@stmarysmd.com or matt.morgan@house.state.md.us.