Open house on Southampton revitalization set

The St. Mary's County Department of Public Works and Transportation and the Metropolitan Commission will hold a public information meeting with an open house format on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Carver Recreation Center, located at 47382 Lincoln Ave. in Lexington Park, to provide information regarding the Southampton Revitalization Project.

CALEB M. SOPTELEAN