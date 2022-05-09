Open house at newly-renovated airport terminal
St. Mary's County will host an open house Tuesday, May 24, at the St. Mary's County Regional Airport to showcase the newly renovated terminal.
The open house will be from 1:30 to 4 p.m. with a commissioners' presentation beginning at 2 p.m.
The Commissioners allocated over $46 million in the fiscal 2022 budget to improve and upgrade the airport, runways, hangars and other on-site facilities.
Residents are invited to attend the open house to learn more about airport facilities and capabilities, including upcoming charter flight services, the Civil Air Patrol, Southern Maryland Sea Planes and more.
AeroPark Innovation District to host competition June 15-16
The 2022 Student UAS competition is moving to the AeroPark Innovation District at the St. Mary's Airport on June 15-16. The competition fosters interest in Unmanned Aerial Systems, stimulates interest in UAS technologies and careers and engages students in a challenging UAS mission.
The competition requires students to design, integrate, report on, and demonstrate a UAS capable of autonomous flight and navigation, remote sensing via onboard payload sensors and execute specific tasks. The 2022 competition currently has 1,000-plus contestants, volunteers and coaches registered to attend, with flight missions scheduled.
For more information, visit www.auvsi-suas.org.
'Dinner and a Cruise' series expanded
Beginning April 24, visitors can enjoy a fun evening of cruising on the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and delicious seafood dinner at waterside Morris Point Restaurant during a series of themed events throughout the season.
The six other cruises occur in May, June, July, August, September and October.
They include the following themes: Sunday, May 15 features “Maryland’s Beginnings,” from 4 to 8 p.m., where your water tour guide will discuss the first people and events that led to the founding of Maryland.
Sunday, June 12 features “Lost Towns of Tidewater Maryland.”
Sunday, July 17 features “Inside Blackistone Lighthouse,” from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. where your water tour will include a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island.
Sunday, Sept. 11 features “Shipwrecks of the Chesapeake” from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 will feature an environmental topic from 2 to 6 p.m.
Tickets for all cruises are $75 per person or $140 per couple, and include boat ride, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and dinner at Morris Point Restaurant. For more information or to reserve tickets, call St. Clement’s Island Museum at 301-769-2222. Visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum for details.
First Men’s Health Day event scheduled
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services will host its first Men’s Health Day event on June 4.
Commemorating National Men’s Health Month in June, this event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown.
Joining the Department at this inaugural event are guest speakers Dr. Adam Splaver, speaking about heart health, and Dr. Tushar Samdani, speaking about the importance of a healthy colon and rectal health. Along with the guest speakers, Men’s Health Day will feature informational displays, health screenings, and lunch provided by Mission BBQ.
Preregistration for this event is strongly encouraged. To register, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging/menshealth/. For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com.