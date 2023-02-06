Nominations being accepted for Women’s History Month
The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women announces the annual Women’s History Month brunch and awards ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, March 18, at Braddock Hall & Conference Center at the Bay District firehouse. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
The annual event celebrates and recognizes the accomplishments of women and girls. This year’s event theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” Nominations are open for the “Woman of the Year” and “Woman of Tomorrow” awards. Deadline to submit nominations is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.
Event proceeds support the Jane Hale-Sypher scholarship fund through the College of Southern Maryland, which was established to help returning non-traditional students to further their educational goals.
For event information, tickets, sponsorship opportunities or to submit a nomination, visit stmarysmd.com/cwawards. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1680.
Land preservation foundation now accepting applications
The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation is accepting applications for the fiscal 2024 easement cycle. Eligibility requirements include a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, land outside of the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county, and a minimum of 50% Class I, II or III soils. Applications must be received by by May 15.
The MALPF preserves productive farmland, curbs expansion of random urban development, and protects open spaces and wildlife habitat. MALPF purchases agricultural preservation easements that forever restrict development on prime farmland and woodland. The state of Maryland has preserved in perpetuity more agricultural land than any other state in the country. St. Mary’s County has preserved over 14,420 acres to date, using MALPF easements.
For more information on eligibility and the MALPF easement acquisition process, visit mda.maryland.gov/malpf/Pages/Fact-Sheets.aspx. To apply, contact the Donna Sasscer at 240-309-4021 or Donna.Sasscer@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Farmers markets announce winter hours
St. Mary’s County announces winter hours for two farmers markets.
The Barns at New Market and the Home Grown Farm Market offer locally-grown and locally-made products ranging from eggs, meats and cheeses to soap, craft beverages and baked goods.
Barns at New Market is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and located at 29133 Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville. For more, visit Facebook.com/theBarnsatNewMarket.
Home Grown Farm Market is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and located at 21078 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. For more, visit Facebook.com/HomeGrownFarmMarket.
Questions may be directed to the department of economic development via email to lisa.ledman@stmarysmd.com or by calling 240-309-4022.
Nominations sought for sustainability awards
The St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment is seeking nominations for the 2022 Sustainability Awards, which recognize St. Mary’s organizations and residents for outstanding efforts to improve the local environment.
Community members are encouraged to submit nominations for students or schools, restaurants, businesses, nonprofits, farms or agricultural organizations, and even individuals or a household that has demonstrated environmental stewardship, resource conservation, innovative or best practices and/or pollution prevention.
Nomination forms are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 28. Nominations and requests for more information on the awards should be emailed to CoEStMarys@gmail.com. For more information, visit stmaryscountymd.gov/coe.
WARM program for homeless seeking volunteer drivers
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is seeking additional volunteer drivers for Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many, a winter emergency shelter program for homeless people.
The department coordinates transportation for the WARM program, including recruiting and scheduling volunteer drivers. Drivers must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license. Volunteers will be given access to a county-owned van. Volunteer slots are open seven days per week while WARM is operational.
Volunteer drivers are divided into an evening and a morning shift. Evening drivers pick up guests at the Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park at 5:30 p.m. for transportation to the selected host site for the evening. Morning drivers arrive at the host site by 7 a.m. the next morning to transport guests back to the church.
The WARM program is a partnership between the faith community, local human service agencies and citizens to provide safe shelter and hot meals to homeless people during the coldest months of the year. This year’s WARM season began Sunday, Nov. 13, and will end March 27.
To volunteer, contact Ursula Harris at 301-475-4200, ext. 1658, or at Ursula.Harris@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Applications being accepted now for school-related parks and rec jobs
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is accepting applications for school age care site directors, lead teachers, inclusion aides and substitute positions in the school age care division.
Positions require enthusiastic candidates who have experience working with school-aged children in a formal setting and meet the Maryland State Department of Education’s school-age care qualifications. Site directors manage before- and after-school care programs in county elementary schools. Lead teachers plan and implement activities for children attending before- and after-school care program. Substitutes are on-call to fill in as needed for staff. All staff are responsible for interacting with children and parents as well as participating in activities with the children.
Positions are located throughout the county. Candidates must have reliable transportation and be able to work between 6:15 to 9 a.m. and 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, as well as all day on school vacation days.
Training is available for highly qualified candidates requiring additional coursework to meet state licensing requirements. Former teachers are encouraged to apply. For more, visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate/recreationjobs.